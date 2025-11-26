Fans were confused after the comedienne was seen putting a “gun” inside her hospital bag before childbirth

Warri Pikin has now shared a hilarious video from her hospital room to explain the motive behind the unusual item

The new mum joked that she needed the “weapon” because her husband had already started relaxing while she handled newborn duties

Nigerian comedienne, Warri Pikin, has explained the real reason she packed a “gun” in her hospital bag while preparing to welcome her newborn daughter.

A few days ago, the new mum posted a behind-the-scenes video of her labour preparation.

In the clip, the actress neatly arranged baby items, personal essentials, and, shockingly, a gun-shaped object.

Warri Pikin explains that she needed the “weapon” because of her husband. Photos: @realwarripikin/IG.

Source: Instagram

The unexpected sight instantly left many online wondering what was going on.

Some fans joked that she was preparing for battle, while others assumed it was simply one of her comedic props. Still, many wanted a proper explanation.

To clear the air, Warri Pikin, who recently addressed backlash associated with her pregnancy, returned to Instagram with a new video, this time filmed from her hospital bed.

In the clip, she nursed her newborn daughter while her husband slept soundly beside her—completely unbothered.

Her caption finally revealed her reason:

“For those of una wey dey ask me for my previous post, say ‘why I pack gun inside my hospital bag?’ Here is the reason.”

She playfully hinted that the “gun” was meant for her husband, who, according to her, had already started abandoning his share of the newborn duties.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Warri Pikin's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Kay4speed:

"Guy blink twice for help make we bring appeasement come for madam o"

@Samzonal:

"What if somebody do mistake exchange that toy Aunty abeg use pure water next time. "

@AnihSamuel

"Wetin be this? why women dey always dey annoyed with us after giving birth"

@naosamcakes:

"This is the sweetest part when you have to share responsibility of carrying the baby, I done carry am only me finish, it's now your turn"

@Mara4_Vee:

"He deserves it mama, after you don put time and energy build fine body finish, he scatter am."

@EuchariaUrantaO:

"Hahaha…. This is very relatable. The journey dey sweet when two people waka am. Congratulations to you both, once again."

@free2ryhme0:

"Una don turn new born pikin to content"

@euchariaanunobi:

"Motherhood and fatherhood is war. Parenting ain't no joke oooo"

@obitaris101:

"My sister I support you abeg afterall no be only u born the pikin"

@seniorman_99:

"I bin wan ask wetin gun dey do for the baby things wey you pack that time,I get the point now. Nnanyi,you gaz dey dey active o"

Warri Pikin welcomed her new daughter on November 9, 2025. Photo: @realwarripikin/IG.

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin shares pregnancy-safe bedroom styles

According to a previous by Legit report.ng, Real Warri Pikin, made headlines again after she shared a funny post online.

The pregnant media personality, who was previously accused of wearing a prosthetic baby bump, shared a funny video.

The video highlighted sexual conversations and bedroom activities suggested for pregnant women, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng