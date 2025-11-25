Ariyiike Dimples recounted the unexpected confrontation that pushed her away from her community church

Nigerian actress and media personality Ariyike Owolagba, known widely as Ariyiike Dimples, has opened up about a deeply personal experience that made her stop attending church for three years.

In an interview on the Open Up podcast, the actress revealed that a single moment, one she never expected, altered her relationship with her childhood church.

According to her, she walked into a service wearing a simple, modest pencil skirt.

What she did not expect was the confrontation waiting for her.

Ariyiike said an elderly woman in the congregation approached her and harshly condemned her appearance.

“She said I would go to hell fire because of a pencil skirt,” the actress

She explained that her community church was dominated by elderly people who enforced strict doctrines without considering the perspectives or struggles of younger believers.

She added:

“You barely see young people there. They had all gone to other churches. It was too serious.”

The incident, Ariyiike said, was not just embarrassing; it made her feel attacked. And then it got worse.

The same woman reported her to her father, describing her as indecent.

Ariyiike, who was already living independently at the time, had to send photos of the skirt to her mother to defend herself.

She stated:

“My dad believed in community raising a child. So to avoid more judgment, I stayed away from the church completely.”

Fans react to Ariyiike Dimples' interview

