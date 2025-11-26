A Nigerian man in the UK Air Force is trending online after making a statement about the bandits’ attacks

He spoke about the insecurity in Nigeria and also mentioned the international community in relation to the non-stop attacks

What he said in his Facebook post has caught the attention of many Nigerians, who cannot stop talking about his statement

A Nigerian man in the UK Air Force has reacted to the recent attacks on different locations by bandits and other deadly groups.

He took to his media page to react and made a statement regarding the insecurity in Nigeria, adding that the government of another country might get involved, and mentioned why.

Man reacts to Eruku church attack

He made this statement just days after a church in Eruku was attacked, an incident which led to the death of some individuals and the abduction of about 38 others who were later released, as confirmed in a news report by Legit.ng.

Amid the government's fight against terrorism and insecurity, the individual, Opeyemi Falegan David, who is a military personnel in the UK Air Force, has reacted to the deadly attack and other incidents in the country.

According to a post he made available on his Facebook page, he mentioned that the government of another country might eventually have to get involved in the issue of attacks in Nigeria.

He made the statement days after the US president, Donald Trump, threatened to send troops to Nigeria to end alleged genocide in the country.

While the Nigerian government has maintained that there's no persecution of citizens, many individuals have continued to cry out over the attacks by bandits.

In the middle of this, the individual in the UK Air Force said the international community might eventually have to get involved to end the issue of attacks in Nigeria.

He gave one reason, which is that if the incidents continue, this might lead to the involvement of the international community.

His statement:

"Insecurity is getting out of hand in Nigeria now. If this continues, the international community won’t have any choice than to get involved."

Many people who came across his post reacted to it in the comments.

Reactions as man speaks about insecurity

Afuye stressed:

"Present government were to be blamed this bandits negotiate with them they have forgotten not amount of negotiation can work except they eradicate them in the land."

Adesola added:

"Please what stage will it reach before they intervene. This is too much."

Remi shared:

"I keep wondering what the international community is waiting for now. It's time for them to strike before we are consumed by this bastards called bandits."

Adebowale wrote:

"Let them get involved please. Is getting out of hands Nigeria govt can't do anything on this matter."

John noted:

"To me, that's another era of neo colonialism ...for them coming they will do the needful but it will still have adverse effect on us."

Samuel stressed:

"Many people don't know that it's not every battle you can will without another support. What have we achieved after how many years fighting political bandit."

Alade said:

"Who are the international communities? My brother, nobody is coming to save Nigeria except us. Every country is fighting for their own gain."

