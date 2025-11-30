Bishop David Oyedepo has shared a message he said God gave him about insecurity in Nigeria following recent attacks in some states

A few weeks ago, a church was attacked in Kwara state, and several schoolgirls were also abducted in Niger state

After hearing what the cleric said God told him, many people shared their observations about his message

Nigerian cleric and founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has shared the message he said God gave him about insecurity in the country.

Old videos of the cleric warning Nigerians about rising insecurity had trended a few weeks ago, shortly after the attack on a church in Kwara state.

In the new recording, captured while he was ministering during a church service, Bishop Oyedepo said that after the seven-day fasting and prayer conducted by the church, God spoke to him.

According to him, God told him that He had heard his prayers and had “stepped in.”

Bishop David Oyedepo speaks about his spirituality

In the clip, the 71-year-old preacher also stated that God has been speaking to him since 1976.

He added that those behind the recent attacks were already “under fire” and assured members that peace would be restored in Nigeria.

The cleric noted that once God intervenes, “the battle is over,” stressing that divine intervention would bring calm to the country.

Fans react to Bishop Oyedepo’s video

Reactions were divided after the clip surfaced online. Some critics argued that nations do not grow by prayers alone, citing China and other countries as examples of development through intentional governance and structure.

However, others expressed optimism, saying God would indeed intervene and peace would return to Nigeria.

Recall that some other celebrities also reacted to the insecurity plaguing the nation.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bishop Oyedepo's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@NocturnePrinceX shared:

"With that kind of confidence, I hope the intervention comes with speed… because Nigeria needs more than midnight conversations, it needs miracles in broad daylight."

@dokitawaa commented:

"Many may doubt it, but one thing is clear to me is that God is working, and His words are unfolding. In times like this, as Bishop Oyedepo reminded us, we must stay awake, pray for peace, speak truth, and refuse to lose hope for Nigeria. Light will always rise above."

@U_y_a__i said:

"Amen! We stand with the prophecy. This is the assurance Nigerians need right now. We believe God has truly stepped into the affairs of our nation."

@YoRhage stated:

"It’s so sad how Nigerians are easily controlled by word of mouth and neglect the proper actions."

Moses Bliss react to Kwara church attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer, Moses Bliss, joined other celebrities in reacting to the viral video showing the attack on worshippers at a church in Kwara state.

He raised questions and shared what the government can do to address the increasing attacks on Christians.

