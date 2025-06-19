House on The Rock Church has reacted to the statement issued by Lagos state police command

The church headquartered in Lekki, Lagos state said police tweet mis-labelled Pastor Adefarasin's strobe-light stinger as “prohibited anti-riot equipment”

The Media Department of the church said it trust the police command will strive to act courteously and professionally in the matter

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lekki, Lagos state - House on The Rock Church has accused the Lagos state police command of mis-labelling the object found with Pastor Paul Adefarasin as prohibited weapon.

The church said an official police tweet mis-labelled his strobe-light stinger—also known as a stun gun—as “prohibited anti-riot equipment.”

House on The Rock says police wrongly identified a strobe-light device in Pastor Adefarasin’s possession. Photo credit: @pauladefarasin/@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The Media Department of the House on The Rock made this known in a statement issued via the church’s Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

This was after Adefarasin’s voluntary attendance at the police command after which he was detained for several hours and released without charge on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

According to the statement, item the police claimed to have recovered from Pastor Adefarasin was neither a stun gun nor any form of anti-riot equipment.

The church thanked everyone who has expressed concern following the involvement of the police in the matter.

“Pastor Paul was detained for several hours and released without charge. During that time, an official police tweet mis-labelled his strobe-light stinger—also known as a stun gun—as “prohibited anti-riot equipment”. Leading Nigerian lawyers advise that this description is incorrect in law.

“Pastor Paul continues to co-operate fully with the police investigation and is confident that, once the facts are reviewed, he will be exonerated of the allegation arising from the viral video.

“We hold the police in high esteem and trust they will strive to act courteously and professionally, in the interest of all, while upholding the laws of the land.”

Pastor Adefarasin surrenders to Lagos Police

Recall that Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily turned himself in to the Lagos State Police over a viral video showing him holding a gun-like object during a road incident.

The video prompted public concern and led to an immediate investigation by the police to determine the nature of the object and Adefarasin's actions.

The investigation, which began shortly after the video went viral, will aim to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and its legal implications.

Lady explains what Pastor Adefarasin was brandishing

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady weighed in on the saga between Pastor Adefarasin and a content creator who was recording a video of him on traffic.

The pastor was accused of brandishing a firearm at the content creator, an allegation he has denied during a sermon in his church.

In a video she posted, the Nigerian lady explained that what people saw in the video was not a gun but a shock device.

Source: Legit.ng