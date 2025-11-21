A Nigerian reverend father has reacted to the abduction of students in a Catholic School in Niger State

Terrorists raided St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Papiri, abducting an unconfirmed number of students

Speaking about the incident, the Catholic priest mentioned what must be done quickly amid rise in insecuritythe

A Nigerian Catholic priest has called for action as he reacted to the abduction of students in a Catholic School in Niger State.

Panic has gripped the Papiri community in Niger state after terrorists invaded a Catholic secondary school in the early hours of Friday, November 21, abducting several students.

A Nigerian reverend father has mentioned one thing that should be done quickly following the attack on a Catholic school in Niger state. Photo: Facebook/Fada Kay Media

The incident, which occurred around 3 to 4 am, involved armed men storming St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri, whisking away an unconfirmed number of students.

Niger attack: Reverend father calls for action

Identified on Facebook as Fada Kay Media, the reverend father lamented the rise of insecurity in Nigerian states.

He mentioned that a declaration of a state of emergency should be made in the affected states till the terrorists are apprehended.

The Catholic priest said in his post:

“52 abducted from St Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, Niger State, comprising Teachers, Students, Pupils and a Security guard..

“We need to see declarations of States of Emergency in these States ASAP, until these TERRORISTS are decisively dealt with.

“It's not only when there are immediate political interests that the Presidency should be concerned. Human lives matter more than biased politics. If we're all dead, who will you govern?”

See his post below:

Reactions as Catholic priest calls for action

Jay Bouy said:

"Such school should have fortified their security seeing what's going on lately! I just hope others, including schools, seminaries and churches in these hot zones will put in better security system going forward, they should equip themselves to defend themselves because it's obvious that the government can't save them, nor secure their lives."

Precious Nkpogio said:

"If na politics and Rivers State now,e no for hard for emergency rule to be declared."

Sley Nd said:

"And the governor of benue Rev Fr Alia said there is no Christian genocide in the state."

Godwin Izuchukwu said:

"Christians are waiting for God to fight for them from heaven forgetting that even David that God Loves so much defended himself and God was with him. Many Great men in the bible prayed and went to war but Christians nowadays are after tithe and offering."

Onyi Lizzy said:

"The church cannot do anything Na, the Catholic church leaders are like the federal government the only time they become vocal is when it's time to attack a fellow brother in Christ (gifted) using his gift for mankind."

Jst Peculiar's vlogs said:

" At this point God knows am truly scared."

Students were abducted during the attack on a Catholic school in Niger state in the early hours of Friday, November 21, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Fada Kay Media

