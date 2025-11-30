Naval officer, Ahmad Yarima has tied the knot weeks after going viral for having a face-off with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Lieutenant Yarima had broken the internet days ago with his bold refusal to permit Wike from accessing a piece of land

Social media users who came across his wedding video stormed the comments section to react to it

The Nigerian Navy officer who recently went viral, Lieutenant Ahmad Yarima, resurfaced online as a video of his wedding emerges.

Yarima had impressed many Nigerians with his boldLieutenantwith the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, over access to a parcel of land.

A video of Lt. Yerima's wedding goes viral on social media. Photo: Instagram/@hausaroom

Lieutenant Yarima ties the knot in Kaduna

A video of the naval officer's wedding was shared on Instagram by @hausaroom.

In the video, a relative who addressed the couple in Hausa advised the new bride to support her husband.

He said (translated in English):

"I want to advise you to protect the honor that has been bestowed upon you by being obedient to your husband. It is God who chose you out of thousands, and He alone knows the reason. He joined your marriage with this man, Adam Muhammad Yarima at this very time when the world is watching him.

"You know that today, once his name is mentioned, everyone knows who he is. Now he has no stronger pillar than you, so continue to support him, care for him, and offer him wise counsel. If he becomes worried or troubled and he comes home to you, be a source of comfort to him and give him peace of mind.

"We hope you will show him that you come from a respectable family. We also hope you will uphold the upbringing you received from the people of Zamfara; people known for courage. And remain steadfast in worship, entrusting all matters to God. Whatever honor comes to him, know that you too will share in it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Lieutenant Yarima ties the knot

Netizens reacted to the video of the wedding as it trended on social media.

@mirachgold said:

"Our small celebrity. Happy married life."

@savage_emmy8 said:

"The girl is super shy see as she curling her toe Trina looking so composed too."

@ImeAkan3

"This guy no fit get privacy again. Ever! Trust Nigerians to keep tab on his life."

@Achemedez said:

"Military should make this guy their ambassador. It's someone like him that would make youth to want to join the army."

vlogwithladyk said:

"And they look alike. Maybe he’s related to the wife. God bless their marriage."

Lieutenant Yarima ties the knot in Kaduna. Photo: Instagram/yareeemarh

