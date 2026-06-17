Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s emotional World Cup debut against Spain was marked by his mother’s absence due to costly visa restrictions

The US State Department has now stepped in to help Ana Candida Évora secure the documents needed to travel and support her son

Her story has captured global attention, highlighting both the pride of a nation and the challenges of international travel for families of players

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, whose real name is Josimar Dias, made headlines after his heroic performance in the nation’s World Cup debut against Spain on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The 40-year-old stopped 27 attempts on goal, securing a 0-0 draw against the European champions.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha shines in World Cup debut as he secures a historic draw against Spain. Photo credit: Ultima/X

Source: Getty Images

Yet, his tears after the final whistle revealed a deeper story, his mother, Ana Candida Évora, could not afford to travel to witness the historic moment.

Visa bond costs blocked travel

In January, Cape Verde was added to a list of countries whose citizens had to pay visa bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the United States. Although Washington later waived the requirement for World Cup ticket holders, the high costs had already prevented Évora from attempting the 6,400-km journey to Atlanta.

"I would have loved to travel and watch the match but it was not possible," she said.

US State Department steps in

The US State Department confirmed it is working to help Évora obtain the necessary documents to travel. A spokesperson said Washington is "actively reaching out to this player's family to assist with visa services." The initiative follows widespread attention after Vozinha’s emotional revelation and public appeals from political leaders.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries stated: "No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to do everything in his power to ensure that she can attend (the) next match on Sunday."

Évora, a 59-year-old house cleaner, had confidently predicted before the Spain match that "no ball would enter his goal." Her pride was echoed by Vozinha’s brother, Davidson Évora, who said: "His performance was wonderful, spectacular. He managed to make an entire nation happy."

Celebrations in Cabo Verde

Back home in São Vicente, crowds celebrated into the early hours, waving flags and dancing in the streets. Supporter Magali Monteiro summed up the national mood: "I have cried until I couldn't cry anymore. I am proud of you, proud of our people. Keep going, because this World Cup belongs to us."

Cape Verde’s next group-stage match is against Uruguay in Miami on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Davidson Évora said the family may try for a last-minute visa to attend: "It would be something wonderful, because we are living through a historic and unprecedented moment."

Visa bond costs hinder Cape Verde families as supporters struggle to attend the global tournament. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump defends US visa policy ahead of World Cup opener

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States of America President Donald Trump has defended the country’s immigration and visa policies amid growing anger and confusion surrounding entry into the nation. For the first time, 48 nations will compete for football's ultimate prize across three host countries, the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A total of 104 matches will be played over five weeks, beginning with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening game at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11.

Source: Legit.ng