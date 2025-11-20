Nigerian singer Burna Boy has become a fresh topic of discussion online following his recent show in Los Angeles

In a viral clip, the No Sign of Weakness crooner was seen performing on a giant stage as he thrilled fun seekers with his energetic set

In the middle of the excitement, the singer paused to show solidarity with citizens of his home country, as well as those in Sudan and the Congo

Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, sparked debate online after pausing his sold-out Los Angeles show to deliver a brief political message to African audiences around the world.

In a viral clip shared across social media, the Grammy winner stood on a massive stage and took a moment between songs to address ongoing crises affecting several African nations.

“Free Sudan, free Nigeria, because that’s what’s important to me,” he said, drawing loud cheers from parts of the crowd.

Burna Boy’s decision to speak out was intended as a show of solidarity with citizens facing violence and humanitarian struggles in Sudan, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While many praised him for using his platform, others accused him of making the statement as a form of “damage control,” prompting mixed reactions online.

After delivering the message, Burna Boy quickly shifted back into performance mode with his global hit Last Last.

The singer energised the venue as he whipped his shirt in the air, dancing and entertaining his Caucasian fans.

Watch his video below:

Burna Boy's video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@thegr8eminent said:

"This dude still cares... Alas, he's been misunderstood all these while and that's cuz of a h8te agenda sponsored by his enemies who only crave his downfall."

@EmmanuelBi58942 said:

"Some baastard go still drag am !!! I stand on it burna is one of the greatest person Africa has produced."

@oddly_intel said:

"Damage control?"

@Bassfoxp said:

"Make them cry blood More greatness to El major. Only Burna is 1million men Cowardice Nigerians can never relate."

@FrankMarkD1 said:

"Omo enemies dey cry ajeh,u know why after dat incident people still dey buy burna tickets. They think dey can cancel wu they didn't create."

@kneelkaboy said:

"Never seen someone so performative in my life."

@nahereicomedey said:

"If I do 99 good, e go remain 1."

@Abdul2joseph said:

"Fake love Bro is scare, he had to address the nonsense he said."

@FrankMarkD1 said:

@LitDady said:

"Trust me there’ll act like there didn’t see this."

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that had caused intense debate across music spaces.

