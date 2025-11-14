Nigerian Foreign Minister Clashes with International Broadcaster on Christian Persecution Claims
- Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar clashed with Piers Morgan on Uncensored over claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria
- Tuggar rejected allegations of genocide, insisting violence stemmed from banditry affecting all faiths, and demanded an unedited broadcast
- The African Union backed Nigeria’s stance, while U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action against Islamist militants
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar clashed with broadcaster Piers Morgan after appearing on Morgan’s Uncensored programme on November 13, 2025.
During the interview, Tuggar rejected claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, insisting that ongoing violence was the result of widespread banditry affecting all faiths.
The exchange came against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of military action against Islamist militants, alongside independent reports documenting more than 4,000 Christian deaths from jihadist attacks in early 2025.
Tuggar demands unedited broadcast
Following the interview, Tuggar argued that his position had not been fully represented and claimed that parts of his argument had been edited out. He demanded that the full recording be aired without omissions to ensure transparency.
Alleged Christian genocide: Tinubu’s minister urges British broadcaster to air Interview without edit
He wrote:
“I appeared on @piersmorgan’s flagship programme, @PiersUncensored, where I presented a factual and contextual perspective on the misleading narratives and allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria.
“My explanations, supported by verifiable data, may not have conformed to certain preconceived views. However, for the sake of integrity and transparency, it is essential that the full interview be aired exactly as recorded, without edits or selective omissions.
“Nigeria’s truth must not be distorted to fit external biases.”
African Union backs Nigeria’s stance
The African Union supported Nigeria’s position, denying that Christians were being specifically targeted.
Officials highlighted the complexity of the crisis, pointing to overlapping criminal and ideological violence that has affected communities across religious lines.
Piers Morgan responds to criticism
Morgan dismissed Tuggar’s concerns, writing:
“You seem to be panicking, Foreign Minister. Rest assured, we will air your comments in full, the show is called Uncensored for a reason. Whether people believe what you said remains to be seen.”
See the X post:
Tuggar responded firmly, saying:
“I am as cool as a cucumber Mr Morgan. And if I wasn’t more equable I would say you are flattering yourself, but I won’t. Just want to make sure you don’t edit out the parts where you kept referring to the “Chibok Boys”! Well researched.”
X post of minister’s reaction:
European leaders told to stop US president
Legit.ng earlier reported that The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has called on European Union (EU) leaders to restrain US President Donald Trump following his recent threats of military action against Nigeria and the country’s redesignation as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious persecution.
In a statement, cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 13, and issued from Paris, ANPE urged the EU to adopt a balanced diplomatic approach and support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of insecurity.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.