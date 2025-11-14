Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar clashed with Piers Morgan on Uncensored over claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria

Tuggar rejected allegations of genocide, insisting violence stemmed from banditry affecting all faiths, and demanded an unedited broadcast

The African Union backed Nigeria’s stance, while U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action against Islamist militants

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar clashed with broadcaster Piers Morgan after appearing on Morgan’s Uncensored programme on November 13, 2025.

During the interview, Tuggar rejected claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, insisting that ongoing violence was the result of widespread banditry affecting all faiths.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar rejected Christian genocide claims in Nigeria, citing banditry across faiths. Photo credit: Minister Tuggar/X

Source: Twitter

The exchange came against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of military action against Islamist militants, alongside independent reports documenting more than 4,000 Christian deaths from jihadist attacks in early 2025.

Tuggar demands unedited broadcast

Following the interview, Tuggar argued that his position had not been fully represented and claimed that parts of his argument had been edited out. He demanded that the full recording be aired without omissions to ensure transparency.

He wrote:

“I appeared on @piersmorgan’s flagship programme, @PiersUncensored, where I presented a factual and contextual perspective on the misleading narratives and allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria.

“My explanations, supported by verifiable data, may not have conformed to certain preconceived views. However, for the sake of integrity and transparency, it is essential that the full interview be aired exactly as recorded, without edits or selective omissions.

“Nigeria’s truth must not be distorted to fit external biases.”

African Union backs Nigeria’s stance

The African Union supported Nigeria’s position, denying that Christians were being specifically targeted.

Officials highlighted the complexity of the crisis, pointing to overlapping criminal and ideological violence that has affected communities across religious lines.

Piers Morgan responds to criticism

Morgan dismissed Tuggar’s concerns, writing:

“You seem to be panicking, Foreign Minister. Rest assured, we will air your comments in full, the show is called Uncensored for a reason. Whether people believe what you said remains to be seen.”

See the X post:

Tuggar responded firmly, saying:

“I am as cool as a cucumber Mr Morgan. And if I wasn’t more equable I would say you are flattering yourself, but I won’t. Just want to make sure you don’t edit out the parts where you kept referring to the “Chibok Boys”! Well researched.”

X post of minister’s reaction:

European leaders told to stop US president

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has called on European Union (EU) leaders to restrain US President Donald Trump following his recent threats of military action against Nigeria and the country’s redesignation as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious persecution.

In a statement, cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 13, and issued from Paris, ANPE urged the EU to adopt a balanced diplomatic approach and support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng