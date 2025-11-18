Late Junior Pope's widow, Jennifer Odonwodo, recently shared pictures and a video showing how she stepped out for a friend's party

The widow, who rocked a black outfit, posed for the pictures in different styles as she referred to herself as 'Jesus' wife'

However, her appearance and outfit have generated buzz, sparking mixed reactions, with some netizens defending her

The late actor Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer Odonwodo, recently sparked a conversation among social media users after sharing a series of pictures and a video on her social media.

On Monday, November 17, Junior Pope's widow, who shared a picture of her slaying in a black gown, revealed she wore the outfit to a friend's party.

"Jesus’s First Wife Stepped Out For An Amazing Night Of Praise And Worship For The Birthday Gurl," she wrote in the caption of the post shared via her official Instagram page.

While she didn't reveal who the friend was, reports claim she was one of the guests who attended actress Empress Njamah's birthday party.

The Nollywood star had shared a video from the party with a caption that read,

"Starting my new year the best way I know how with joy, music, and pure praise! Happy Birthday to me! Let the celebration begin! #PraiseParty #IrepNov17th."

The video Empress Njamah shared on her page is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jennifer shared heartwarming memories of her late husband, recalling an agreement they reached in 2020.

A look at the letter revealed that Junior Pope had borrowed a sum of money from his wife, which included the day and time he would repay it.

Comments on Junior Pope's widow's outfit

Some netizens, especially males, shared their observations about the late actor’s attire and appearance, while others defended her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Meya Meya said:

"Make sure as a man,you don't die Pastor Jerry Eze."

Mayikai David reacted:

"One funny thing about this comment section is the tears from men. Why crying more than the bereaved? Ehn."

Hazzy Sadiq wrote:

"She done try, since her husband died, this is her first time I saw her attend ceremony."

Ugbaja Chukwuma Johnpaul reacted:

"Is the figure 8 necessary at this moment."

Alex Ojah wrote:

"The real message here is “by all means try not to die”

Veronica Ebuka

"You men pls keep crying . She must live her life Y'all need buckets for your tears?"

Chekwubechukwu Ezeh wrote:

"Chai!!! Neenu ASA JP na I just imagined what JP's reaction would have being seeing his wife step out like this especially with him ..........it is well .. .. chai...."

Nnamdi Nelly reacted:

"She looks good but na who die loose... Bro take good care of urself oh.. U have seen the world we're in today."

Ochinanwata Obinna Joseph commented:

"Like Ned said, I pity those men with only one wife, enjoy it to fullest like Ned and be glad."

Nwoke Utuh Mbadike said:

"As a man with a beautiful wife, don't you ever first your wife kpai ooo."

Chibuikem Oriaku commented:

"You See this Life my brother..na who die lose,"

Onyibekee Ladyblack

"Oh chimoo people's comments funny oo So make she no dress well again."

Eze Ishegbe said:

"Marital vow :Till death do us apart, is that a joke to u guys, she must move on."

Junior Pope's widow attends father-in-law's burial

Legit.ng previously reported that Junior Pope's widow paid her final respects to her father-in-law.

She shared an emotional post after the loss of her father-in-law, who died a year after the death of his actor son, Junior Pope.

According to Jennifer, her children wondered why the same house and church, where their father was also laid to rest, were involved in their grandfather’s burial.

