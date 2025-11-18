Comedian Odey Jacob has brought his marital issues online as he called out a businessman over his affair with his wife

He alleged that his wife continued her relationship with the businessman despite being married to him

Odey Jacob also sent a message to the businessman in a post that has gone viral on Facebook as netizens shared diverse opinions

Nigerian comedian Odey Jacob, better known as Mr. Odey Comedian, has ignited reactions online with a post where he called out a businessman over his alleged affair with his wife.

Odey, in a post via his social media pages on Monday, November 17, accused the businessman identified as Ultimate Frank Oko of 'sleeping with his wife.'

Comedian Odey Jacob sends message to businessman over alleged affair with his wife.

The funny man hinted that he was done with his marriage as he asked Ultimate to come marry his wife as his third.

"Ultimate Frank Oko, aka Mr. Ltd, thank you for sleeping with my wife. From now on, you can continue with her. Please marry her as your third wife. I wish you both well in life," he wrote in a viral post.

Comedian Odey's wife speaks up

The comedian also shared a video of his wife confirming her past relationship with the businessman.

According to her, she reconnected with the businessman despite being married because of a prophecy she received.

Comedian Odey Jacob's wife shares while reconnected with past lover. Credit: mrodeycomedian

Reacting to his wife's explanation, Odey said:

"I accept my fate, but you accepted my ring just to move on. Why did you continue your relationship with Frank Oko even after I married you? I entered Abuja One chance. You accepted my engagement ring but never broke up with Mr. Frank Oko, aka Mr. Ltd, and you both continued dating until this moment. Margaret, aka Mrs. Ltd, you have no good intentions toward me, which is why you were angry at our traditional marriage on 29th August 2021."

The video of Comedian Odey's wife explaining her relationship with the businessman is below:

Reactions as comedian calls out businessman

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Kingsley Ogbonna said:

"If a man steals your wife the best revenge is to let him keep her."

Emem Udofia reacted:

"... Our elders say, "if a man sharpens his matchet on another man's stone , he should not cry when others use his."

Patrick Jesse commented:

"If they explain Nigerian problem to you and you understand it, that means the chance of you getting mad is very much high."

Ibekwe Ebuka Celestine said:

"This man even wish them well, chaiiii. Who knows the type of problem his fellow man took away for him. The man sounded relieved and relaxed."

Christiana Umana commented:

"The story is shifted from Regina to this... omoh marriage wahala!"

Chris Ossy Anya said:

"Chai Mr Ode just this last Saturday I saw you at Testia wuse 2 I asked how is madam because I was there when you proposed to her on stage in one of your shows,. Good decision bro make them carry on."

