A Nigerian Navy officer has shared his first post after going viral for having a face-off with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Lieutenant Yarima had broken the internet days ago with his bold refusal to permit Wike from accessing a piece of land

Social media users who came across his new post on Instagram stormed the comments section to react to it

A gallant Nigerian Navy officer who recently went viral resurfaced on Instagram with new posts.

The officer, Lieutenant Yarima, impressed many Nigerians with his bold face-off with the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, over access to a parcel of land.

Lieutenant Yarima breaks silence after face-off with Nyesom Wike.

Lieutenant Yarima makes first post

His return to Instagram came days after the incident went viral and placed him under an intense spotlight.

In his initial post, the lieutenant identified as @yareeemarh posted a photo of his superior in uniform, the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo.

He posted the picture alongside several star emojis, which drew many comments from viewers who had been awaiting his return to the public space.

The post signalled his calm re-entry into Instagram, coming after days of silence following the viral confrontation with Wike.

A separate update showed the naval officer away from duty. This time, he was dressed in traditional wear inside a car, paired with a native cap that matched the rest of the attire.

Lieutenant Yarima posts a new photo of himself after face-off with Nyesom Wike.

Reactions as Nigerians speak about Yarima

Nigerians have been taking turns to air their opinions about Yarima.

@Somebody’s Husband said:

"Thank you for starting this war, Wike between you, the entire political class, and the Nigerian Armed Forces. This should be an eye-opener for the whole military in Nigeria to put an end to political manipulation and disrespect."

@ambimadanie said:

"Sir I'm so proud of you guy God bless you more grace sir if you're interested in me I like you i one to marry you if you don't mind."

@IB said:

"This guy make today. Nigeria will support him. He can go democratic as well. He will win hands down."

@Kay said:

"I will never forget when we went for the NDA exams together at Borikiri back in 2012 for the 64th regular intake. Unfortunately my name didn’t come out. He was also living in my area in Elelenwo."

@Liutanant A.M yerima said:

"Don’t let anyone fools you because your life is very important to God thank you for support and love."

@Sadeeq added:

"8 years in the military and he graduated from NDA."

@Jamz added:

"So refreshing to see a military personnel well articulated and calm in his approach. No violence but maintains his position and stays his grounds."

Man posts rare clip of Wike vs Yerima confrontation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a post on X showing an 'unseen' part of Nyesom Wike's viral confrontation with a naval officer.

Naval Officer Yerima earned praises online following his recent faceoff with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

