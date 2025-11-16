A Nigerian lady, who appears to be Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo's daughter, has shared a video of a recent encounter with her father

According to the lady, her father told her that he would pass by her shop quietly, but when he got there, he couldn't resist and had to call her to step out

The video drew emotional reactions on Facebook, with social media users flooding the comments to praise the preacher

A Nigerian lady drew heartwarming reactions online after sharing a recent encounter with her 'father', Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo.

The short clip captured the preacher making an unplanned stop as he passed by her business place, an act that left her emotional.

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo's 'daughter' emotional as she sees her 'father'. Photo credit: @Setiyang Dachomo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Lady posts encounter with Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo

The video quickly attracted attention as many viewers praised her father's calm and loving demeanour.

Identified as @Setiyang Dachomo on Facebook, the lady explained that her father had earlier mentioned that he would go past her shop without telling her.

However, when he approached the area, he apparently felt compelled to reach out to her instead.

She recounted how he contacted her to step outside so he could greet her shortly before continuing his journey.

The lady expressed her joy at the unexpected gesture and thanked God for sustaining her father.

In the clip, Reverend Dachomo was seen seated in the back of a vehicle as it slowed near her workplace.

He happily waved at his daughter, who appeared so excited by the surprise visit.

She captioned the video:

"I am so overwhelmed and blessed cause my dad stopped by just to wave me while passing by. God bless you for keeping daddy. Daddy said he will pass quietly without telling me, but as he reached my shop, he couldn't resist, he had to call me to step out so that he can just wave me then pass."

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo's 'daughter' shares the moment her 'father' unexpectedly stopped by to see her. Photo credit: @Setiyang Dachomo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as Dachomo's 'daughter' posts heartwarming clip

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

French Blessing said:

"If this man of God enter lagos he no go fit carry money wey him go receive i swear. God bless you sir."

Mho Victor said:

"Come as you dey shine teeth like say na only you get am. This daddy no be only your own ooo. That man na our national treasure. Him daddy all of us."

Cletus Ngaji said:

"Waiting the hard you to say our daddy? No try this thing again. Repeat after me, say our daddy."

Peter Nuhu said:

"The only Daddy G.O I know in this country any other daddy is daddy Shockey."

Eyon reacted:

"So this man dey active on social media. Keep post ooo man of God E be like say Donald Trump don forget us."

Maxwell reacted:

"Picture of love in Christianity. You people should eat, I don't have anything much but popcorn," and he did not reject it but receive with joy. both receive and the giver are blessed including me and more who smile while watching, the joy of Christ be our strength and let brotherly love continue."

HRH Prince said:

"Omo, na ones them carry military excort give this Reverend ooooo. Hahahahahahaha. Omo Tinubu wise I swear. Cos he know say na big problem if anything happen to this man."

Universal Vlog said:

"Real gods general don't need much convoy cox the Lord will always be his shield and protector. May God continue to bless you pastor Ezekiel."

Johnny Balogun reacted:

"God bless you man of God. We Nigerians love you Sir. May God continue to bless and protect you and to you Amen."

Oge Obuma reacted:

"Wow so this man of God have time for laugh, mmm thank God that you can at least laugh for once, I have always seen him crying and lamenting for keeled christians."

Dupe Capron added:

"Ayaaaaa so happy to see our dear daddy laughing. May The good Lord keep and protect you for us ijn."

See the post below:

Lady addresses Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo's followers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a post on the X app faulting people who refer to Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo as the true man of God.

She criticised their choice of words and asked who gave them the 'power' to decide who was a true child of God.

Source: Legit.ng