An old video of Mr Jollof telling VDM the name he should call him has resurfaced online amid their recent clash

The two engaged in a heated fight after meeting on a plane, and clips from the incident surfaced online

Fans reacted to Mr Jollof’s comments in the resurfaced video and taunted him over his statements

Amid the viral fight between social media activist Martins Vincent Otse and Freedom Atsepoyi, also known as Mr Jollof, an old recording has resurfaced online.

The two celebrities were involved in a public altercation during a flight, with VDM sharing a video showing what Mr Jollof allegedly did to him.

In the resurfaced clip, Mr Jollof warned VDM not to point fingers at him when speaking about him.

He insisted that VDM should address him with respect by calling him “Uncle.” Mr Jollof also vowed to beat VDM “blue black” if they ever met in person. He added that he was not VDM’s mate and said that having a big chest did not mean the TikToker could beat him.

VDM reacts to Mr Jollof’s threat

In the same recording, VDM was seen reacting to the comedian’s threat. He promised to be the first to approach Mr Jollof if he ever saw him, saying he would defend himself against any attack.

VDM also vowed to attack Mr Jollof first and warned that the comedian must slap him as he had earlier promised. According to him, if Mr Jollof failed to slap him first, he would slap him instead.

Recall that even before the video of their fight surfaced online, the two celebrities had been sworn enemies.

The feud began after VDM made alarming allegations about the politician’s wife in a viral video, claiming she was involved in extramarital affairs.

The TikToker also mentioned alleged locations where she met with men and taunted Mr Jollof for not having control over the situation. Both men engaged in a long-running back-and-forth on social media.

How fans reacted to VDM and Mr Jollof's video

Reactions have trailed the old video of the two celebrities who fought on a flight. Many taunted Mr Jollof after watching their viral fighting videos. Here are comments about the two of them as seen below:

@montana_eac commented:

"Vdm na street… street no de take threat lightly."

@therealsugarlips_ stated:

"Person say jollof Dey throw blow like baddie."

@rolyngold reacted:

"Somebody should please tell Mr Jollof to go live,I want to see what his face looks like."

@toni_30th shared:

"I love the way vdm match go meet jellof, bold step, same way I was expecting OBO to act when big wiz went to the same club he was in."

VDM drags Nyesom Wike over viral video

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had reacted to the viral video where the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike denied calling Ahmad Yerima a fool.

The social media had been agog after a worrisome video of the FCT minister screaming and calling a young officer a fool.

The activist became dramatic while searching for the fool in his room and eventually named the person he considered the fool.

