A Nigerian man has reacted to the recent confrontation between influencer VeryDarkMan and comedian Mr Jollof.

He posted the tweet via his official account, drawing the attention of many who were so interested in knowing the details of the clash.

Man speaks about VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof's fight

The social media user, identified on X as fcspokesman, stated that he had been told the details by someone who claimed to have witnessed the fight firsthand.

His post did not present a personal narration of the incident, but only disclosed what the unidentified eyewitness had reported, and it quickly attracted reactions from people across the platform.

According to the tweet he shared, the eyewitness maintained that the first physical move during the altercation was made by VDM and that Mr Jollof still managed to win the fight.

"According to eyewitness, VDM made the first attempt to att@ck Mr Jollof, but Mr Jellof was able to defeat VDM," he wrote.

Reactions as VDM and Mr Jollof fight in plane

Nigerians have been reacting to the viral fight between the duo.

@VL blog said:

"This is very wrong fighting in a commercial airbus. In a proper country that’s straight jail. Not even funny."

@davidempire reacted:

"God wey save Mr jollof be say dem hold VDM if not dem for admit am for hospital. For he mind now, he go say Omo, thank God say people hold VDM ohh! my eyes for see wonders today."

@FAYEMI ADURAGBEMI SAMUEL said:

"Normally who legalize biting for one particular gender. Nah street fîght no rule no conduct no steez just fîght the fîght. No be WWE."

@AmCynthia said:

"Chai una for fight for a long time make my data no waste, my data go soon expire."

@KINGSHOW42:

Sooooo all of una wey watch this video nor notice this man shirt. (IM NOT A FOOL SIR) 9ja is the best country

@Samuel Promise said:

"Why him no go bite you, ehn egbon. If him be jollof you nah meat. When you dey fight for jollof him dey struggle for meat."

@Yxng Zeal added:

"VDM’s decision to transmogrify a purely digital altercation into an in-flight, corporeal confrontation exemplifies a profound lapse in judgment unbecoming of a public figure. His incendiary provocation within a confined aviation environment not only imperiled public decorum but also catalyzed an avoidable escalation into physical hostilities."

