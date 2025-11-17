VDM has reacted after he and his arch-enemy, Mr Jollof, had a fight on a plane

The two have not been on good terms because of what VDM said about Mr Jollof’s wife a few months ago

Fans reacted after seeing the wound Mr Jollof inflicted on the activist and shared their observations about the incident

Social activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, and Freedom Atsepoyi, also known as Mr Jollof, engaged in a heated fight on a plane.

The two have been sworn enemies following the allegations VDM made against Mr Jollof and his wife.

Mr Jollof had even taken VDM to court and filed multiple charges against him.

In a video shared on Instagram, VDM showed the wound he said was inflicted on him by Mr Jollof. According to him, he met the comedian on the plane and approached him, saying he must slap him after earlier threats were made.

Explaining the incident, VDM said that after he confronted Mr Jollof and the comedian slapped him and a fight broke out.

He added that Mr Jollof bit him on the chest and claimed he tried to spoil his tattoo.

VDM said people began begging them to stop after seeing what was happening. He laughed in the video as he displayed the wound. VDM called Mr Jollof a shameless man for bitting him instead of fighting him.

Fans reacted after seeing what happened to the activist. Some said he should have dealt with Mr Jollof more decisively, while others criticised the comedian for biting another man instead of fighting “man to man.”

Netizens reacted after watching the activist's video. VDM's bestie, Jojo of Lele, also reacted by asking if the activist was okay. Many others showed concern as they sent him messages. A man was also heard begging the activist in Hausa.

