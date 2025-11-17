Xxssive, the former lover of actress Nkechi Blessing, has reacted to the viral video of VDM and Mr Jollof fighting

In the clip, he defended the comedian while criticising the activist for bragging about beating Mr Jollof

Fans reacted to his video, taking sides and stating that they would never support such unruly behaviour

Esoghene Obire, better known as Xxssive and the ex-lover of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, has reacted to the viral video of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse (VDM) and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi (Mr Jollof) fighting on a plane.

The two men were seen exchanging blows as several passengers tried to intervene and separate them.

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing’s ex's video about Mr Jollof and VDM. Photo credit@verydarkman/@xxssive

Source: Instagram

In his video reacting to the altercation, Xxssive praised Mr Jollof and described him as a true Delta man.

He said it was a flawless victory for the comedian as he continued to defend him. The Special Assistant to the Delta State governor added that if VDM wanted to fight, he should go and meet his mate.

He mentioned another content creator and reality star, Deeone, and suggested that VDM should go and face him instead.

Mr Jollof trends after fight with VDM. Photo credit@mrjollof

Source: Instagram

Xxssive speaks about Mr Jollof

Speaking further, Xxssive claimed that Mr Jollof used “survival instinct” to defeat VDM. He stated that those praising VDM were “mumu” and added that if he were involved, he would bite the activist’s eye and “give him bulldog style.”

The brand influencer said VDM had “wasted muscles” and was “big for nothing,” adding that Mr Jollof “faded the activist on his lips.”

Bragging, he concluded that Delta people do not feel intimidated, regardless of how anyone looks.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Xxssive's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Xxssive over the viral fighting video of VDM and Mr Jollof. Many picked sides while warning him not to encourage violence. Here are comments below:

@ososte said:

"Why you be like this bros, you no go talk truth. I still like the fact say everybody de hold VDM hands hmmm, the story for no sweet to talk las las o."

@itz_asid_official commented:

"Some pple nor knw Wetin fight be like Nor mind them."

@stanley_6_to_6 reacted:

"Mr jollof beat am well no level, he say he go beat jollof like small pinkin but jullof use bl0w turn he eyes."

@davido_hotelier shared:

"Both should be banned from every flying Disgracing Nigeria 🇳🇬 Bloody amateurs I don’t support indiscipline."

@derrickhappy1 wrote:

"This one don die come make them put me and you 1 on 1 make we see you go know say Benin blood day mumu lesbian dog."

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive, Nkechi Blessing's lover, put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them. His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng