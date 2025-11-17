Genevieve Nnaji recently went viral after she condemned a viral tweet stereotyping Igbo women

This was after a man had shared a post advising Igbo men on the reason to avoid marrying women from their tribe

The actress' response triggered mixed responses online, with many dragging her, stating that she misinterpreted the advice

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji was recently caught up in a social media exchange after she condemned a post for stereotyping Igbo women.

The drama began after an X user identified as Onyeka Chukwu advised Igbo men to marry women outside their ethnic group.

Genevieve Nnaji condemns tweet stereotyping Igbo women. Credit: genevievennjai

He shared the advice in reaction to a report about a woman, Chioma Okonkwo, who faced charges of defamation and false information after she falsely accused their father, Ozioma Okonkwo, during a custody battle in August 2024.

Premium Times, in a report on November 12, 2025, revealed that the police in Enugu State had arraigned the woman.

Reacting to the man’s advice to Igbo men, Genevieve said:

Genevieve Nnaji reacts as man sends message to Igbo men about women from their tribe. Credit: genevievennaji

"In other words, instead of checking yourself and taking accountability, go for the unsuspecting and carry on with your evil. Got it."

See the exchange below:

In another tweet, following the criticism she faced over her initial post, Genevieve reiterated:

Reactions trail Genevieve Nnaji’s post

The actress’s response triggered mixed reactions online, with many dragging her, stating that she misinterpreted the advice.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

OnyinyeOjiaku said:

"One of the problems with bad news spreading faster the good ones. Apparently, the video where the man was vindicated didn’t get to Aunty Genny Coco. Everybody should chill."

kelvin_akproko commented:

"It's better to be quiet and thought of as a fool than to open your mouth and confirm it" - Mark Twain."

bigmanfarouk said:

"Such an innocent tweet. Dem don drag mama pass I better pass my neighbour."

_ugomsinachi reacted:

"I don't support blanket condemnation of our delectable and beautiful Igbo Women but the incident been referred to represents the very worst of our Igbo women. It is an act that shouldn't only be condemned and discouraged but also attract far reaching punishment on the culprits to forestall future occurrence of such evil."

TimedFrank said:

"Aunty it’s like you missed the *‘falsely accuse you’ part of his tweet."

Hybrid_Ola commented:

"Please she’s tweeting innocently She no know wetin Dey sup for Twitter She’s our queen."

obioma_onwuka said:

"See how we are dragging our own oooo for mis-yarning If na others now, them go wan use sentiments finish us."

OluwaSegun commented:

"This is not right. How do you take responsibility when you are falsely accused of rap?"

enugu phoenix said:

"Did Genevieve read and understand the post before dropping her comment?"

