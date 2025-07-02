Content creator Egungun of Lagos has penned a message about his wife, Pashotah, as she marked her birthday

Content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, has caused a stir with the birthday message he penned to his wife, Pashotah, as she turned a new age on Wednesday, July 2.

Egungun, who recently acquired his dream car, a brand new G-Wagon Brabus, in a message celebrating his wife, detailed how he wanted to hook her up with a friend.

He recounted how the friend asked him to help look for a 'babe' at a tertiary institution in Lagos.

The content creator, who recalled it happened 10 years ago, revealed his friend gave him N3,000 to bring his now-wife to him.

Celebrating his wife, Egungun, added that at that time, he didn't know he would end up marrying her.

"10 years ago I wanted to link you up with my friend wey get money pass me for hotel because he say make I go find babe for am for yabatech , honestly I’m a mumu I no no say na you I go still marry this guy wan literally give me 3k naira to bring you to his house in Ajah HAPPY BDAY MY LOVE 😍 😭😭 help me wish her oooooo , she lady really tried o @pashotah," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Egungun's private video leaked on social media.

The post Egungun of Lagos shared celebrating his wife on her birthday is below:

Reactions trail Egungun's birthday message to wife

Many netizens slammed the content creator as they explained why he shouldn't have dropped such a message about his wife on her birthday.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

kallystouch

"Wow so touching So u meet her as a hook up artist."

captain_tattoo_temple commented:

"Story Agbako wo re bayi Happy birthday iyawo jare wa pe laye

bbymercy23 said:

"You should have just write something else waiting this write up mean Abeg cause I don’t understand."

smiles_chemicals commented:

"This story no make sense just change it please.. Happy birthday to the mother of my lovely son, blah blah.. ewo Ni story hook up..."

datesanbabe commented:

"I’m reading the caption differently from what others are saying. He actually thought she deserved someone who is well to do than he was at the time. Apparently he wasn’t thinking straight and finally realized it. Not that he was a pimp or she was into OS, whatever that means. Happy birthday to your beautiful wifey."

officialv2roskey commented:

"Happy birthday to your wife. There is always an awkward story to every beautiful thing. God bless your family."

wuraaaah said:

"I don’t know, you keep embarrassing this your wife in subtle ways and you don’t even realize it. This caption is absolute unnecessary but happy birthday to her."

Egungun takes delivery of Benz worth millions

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Egungun announced his brand new Mercedez Benz to the world.

The creator shared his joy on social media and was greeted by showers of congratulations from fans.

In his caption, he remarked that he had to wait for several weeks before he finally got his brand-new whip.

