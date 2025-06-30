Nigerian content creator and influencer Egungun has just added to his gargantuan collection of cars as he makes a fresh announcement

Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, widely known as Egungun, shared a video as he took delivery of his G-Wagon Brabus - his dream car

The new announcement from Egungun's family ignited congratulatory messages from his fans and netizens

Nigerian content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, is overjoyed to receive his dream car, a brand new G-Wagon Brabus.

The overjoyed public figure took to his social media page, sharing an image of himself leaning excitedly on his new car.

Egungun splashes N750M on Brabus, celebrates on IG.

In the photo caption, the digital creator, who is notable for interviewing Instagram baddies about their sources of income, revealed that his dream car was finally here.

The video posted by Egungun also includes clips where he celebrates his humble beginnings with throwback pictures and videos from where it all started.

The days he used to play the role of Egungun, dancing on the streets, and when he began dating his wife, Pash OtahOtah. As the couple celebrated together, with their child, Egungun shared how she had stood by him and believed in him when he had nothing

In his words:

"She believed when I doubted, prayed when I struggled, and now we celebrate together. My dream car, our blessing. 🚀💍 #WifeForLife”** @wmotors.ng thanks for my delivery my BRABUS."

Watch the video here:

Celebs, fans celebrates Egungun's new G-Wagon

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamtrinityguy said:

"Congratulations to him. May God provide for me too so I can buy this and you as well 👇Amin 🙌😭."

@egoumez said:

"Egungun is the rarest of his kind in Nigeria 🇳🇬 you see that lady by his side? She was with him when he had nothing, they stood side by side supporting each other side by side. Today he has made it and he didn't upgrade to one baddie, instead he is ensuring they have a beautiful life together! Egungun hustled ooo....dont ask how he made his money, cos you didn't ask how he was poor when he was broke. Congratulations 🎊."

@georgethunder_ said:

"That’s massive baby 👏👏🔥🔥 congratulations my oga."

@instaloadedtv said:

"I be won give up but that last slide give me a lot of hope 🔥❤️🙌 congrats @_egungun."

@mallet_art_family said:

"When you don't know the starting point do not jealous anybody congratulations my brother."

Fans celebrate Egungun as he shares his latest achievement. Credit: @_egungun

@emi_babanla_akin said:

"Make una talk truth abeg… Shey which work una dey do."

@puremoney7174 said:

"The fact that he did not leave the gal when he started making money is commendable no be all guys get sense like dis and no be all gal fit patient like dis she deserve everything good ! God bless them God bless me God bless all of us amen 🙏."

@kingkopay said:

"When grace touch you e go be like say you do rituals."

@pashotah said:

"THAT’S MASSIVE BABY🔥🔥 CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🎊 TO US LOVE🌹❤️."

Egungun takes delivery of Benz worth millions

Meanwhile, Nigerian content creator and influencer known as Egungun announced his brand new Mercedez Benz to the world.

The creator shared his joy through his social media page, which was greeted by showers of congratulations from fans.

In his caption, he remarked that he had to wait for several weeks before he finally got his brand-new whip.

