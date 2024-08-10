A video showing the moment VeryDarkMan arrived at NAFDAC office is trending online

The social media critic in the video revealed his purpose at the agency's office amid his drama with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

VeryDarkMan, who also shared a clip of him filing a complaint, ignited comments on social media

More drama is one the way as social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has gone further in his exchange with popular clergyman Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Recall that VDM has been calling out the cleric over his miracle products as a clip of the critic testing it on handicaps trended online.

VDM complains about Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's products. Credit: @verydarkblackman @prophetjeremiahfufeyin

VeryDarkMan shared a video on Friday, August 9, of him arriving at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) office to file a petition against Prophet Jeremiah's products.

VDM stated that he has handed everything over to the government agency and hopes they perform their duties to protect citizens from unregistered products that might be harmful to them.

“Now all eyes on @nafdac_ng, let’s see if they are truly doing their jobs to protect citizens from unregistered products that might be h@rmful to Nigerians or maybe it is by connection."

Watch video of VDM at NAFDAC's office:

People react to video of VDM at NAFDAC's office

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

KinqKudos

"In everything you do, avoid VDM trouble.

Njoku 🇺🇸:

"If the man claims to be a true man of God then he should let God fight for him."

As_E_Dey_H0T:

"At this point, VeryDarkMan needs to seek for forgiveness. He has sinneed against our Maker."

Maxajee:

"This VeryDarkMan too like unnecessary drama… he should allow people that believe in the miracle water to use it. Nobody is forcing it on him, why the stress?"

POTFRNG:

"Dem sue person in billions una say make he no go write petition, if na you wetin you go do? Where una want make VDM see 1billion from!"

