A Nigerian man has expressed displeasure with the type of English language his children use on the family's WhatsApp platform

According to the man, he did not like the fact that all his children who are graduates are not communicating in proper English

The man's daughter, who is also in the family WhatsApp group, shared a screenshot of what her father told them

A Nigerian man's comments in his family's WhatsApp group has gone viral and caught the attention of social media users.

The man's daughter got a screenshot of what her father said in the WhatsApp group and posted it on TikTok.

In her post, the lady, Mau Reen said her father got tired of reading Pidgin English and slags in the WhatsApp group and he had to point it out.

She said:

"Your dad is fed up with the slags/Pidgin English used in the family group chat."

Her father pointed out the fact that most of the people in the WhatsApp group are graduate, yet, they prefer to speak slang.

His words:

"There is one negative thing I have observed in the language style on this platform. The language style is usually that of street uneducated elements. Yet I know that most, if not all in the house, are graduates. Unfortunately, the language style herein does not reflect this truism. The need for a change have become imperative, a desideratum. Let coherent grammatical language style prevail to reflect maturity and status of members of the house. I come in peace."

Reactions as lady shares what her father said in family WhatsApp group

@Miss J Esq said:

"I agree with your dad. Let coherent grammatical language style prevail."

@-Chukwunyere_ said:

"Imagine person kon reply with pour me water or burst my brain."

@Nelonwa said:

"Abeg, the man dey see as en school fees dey waste."

@NativeFamacist said:

"Reply him with, Dad no be you go tell us how to type and talk.. But start making arrangements for another house."

@Hezta said:

"Omorr E be lyk say ur papa Sabi English pass me oo. Desideratum khe, I never use that word before oo. Well,well,well, we learn everyday. just learnt a new word."

@CHIZARAM said:

"I support him on this make una no d act like street children on top his hard earned money wey he use send una school."

@Okoye Cynthia Chisom said:

"Me sef I follow daddy come in peace. Make una dey speak English."

@sweetsong said:

"I agree with him o, the man come dey fear so nor be children wey he train dey here. For us we had to create anoda one for us, just the children."

