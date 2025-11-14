DJ Chicken has taken precautionary actions after he was attacked by a mob in Sagamu, Ogun State

In a recent video, the controversial social media personality was spotted with a security personnel as he stepped out

DJ Chicken also sent a message to Sagamu residents, igniting reactions from social media users

Controversial online personality and TikTok star DJ Chicken appeared to have employed the services of a security aide following his experience in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that DJ Chicken was beaten by an angry mob in Sagamu after his vehicle struck a motorcycle and reportedly injured a man and a woman.

Following the unpleasant experience, the TikToker, in a video he shared on Friday, November 13, was seen with a security officer who walked closely beside him and his crew as they stepped out.

He hinted he was on his way to Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Throwing shade, DJ Chicken also sent a message to the residents of Sagamu as he wrote in the caption of the video,

"Ishagamu ti Daran, Abeokuta ya oluwo egba, Omo baba Ika wuwa ika," translated to English means, "Shagamu is in trouble, Abeokuta here i come Oluwo Egba."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken broke his silence after a mob attacked him in Sagamu.

Reacting to the incident in a video, DJ Chicken compared himself to Dangote truck drivers. He suggested that the drivers were not physically assaulted like he was when involved in accidents.

Reactions as DJ Chicken takes precautions

Reacting to the video, some netizens taunted the TikTok star, saying he would get the same experience irrespective of whether he visited Sagamu with security. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

dammiedammie35

"Shagamu people don buy market, DJ Chicken don dey carry Mopol waka… e say dem don price."

Mafelz7 said:

"Mopol or bouncer? Na two of them boys go beat make he misbehave first."

BloodytoothG commented:

"Them don really price him market. That day him really fear for him life. Walahi I don't even blame him for carrying Mopol around. Man is scared."

callmetunde_ said:

"Last week na beating, this week na bodyguard — Chicken don upgrade to armored fowl."

priscanall commented:

"DJ Chicken's squad got more bars than beats; Shagamu's "price check" just booked a lifetime VIP with the cops."

akinlademoyo said:

"There is no one in Nigeria as comically dramatic as DJ Chicken baba nla weyrey."

Mister_Likeable said:

"atleast he no dey drive again, he learn something."

realsultanoa reacted:

"Make Court just ban am from driving, he can do anything else."

HiphopClevi said:

"Make him sha don treat the man and woman wey him use motor hit."

