DJ chicken has shared a video while his friend, Tunde Perry, was praying happily for him in Mecca

In the clip, Perry said that all the things that DJ Chicken claimed he has and does not have should be provided for him

His response to the prayer made fans in the comment section of the post share series of reactions

Singer and social media influencer, Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has shared a video of what his friend, Akinpelu Babatunde Adigun, better known as Tunde Perry, did for him when he visited Mecca.

The social media personality, who met Olamide months ago, had visited Mecca and decided to pray for his friend, DJ Chicken.

He prayed that Allah would grant him his heart desires and all the things he claims he has and does not have should be provided for him.

Reacting to the video, DJ Chicken blasted him. He said that Perry should better pray for himself.

DJ Chicken also pointed out that his mother has prayed for him in Mecca before, as he labelled Perry a mad man.

Tunde Perry says more prayers

In the recording, Tunde Perry also prayed while in front of the kaaba in Mecca. He petitioned Allah to forgive DJ Chicken his sins.

Perry also asked Allah to help his friend find ease in all he does and prayed for long life for him.

The entertainer also prayed that Allah would help build a house and that trouble and sickness would be far from him.

Celebrities who visited Mecca

A few celebrities had shared videos and pictures as they also visit the holy land in 2025.

A few weeks ago, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, shared a video as they departed for Umrah.

Recently, two Fuji artists, Pasuma and Taye Currency also shared a video as they both ended their feud in the holy land.

The two of them were seeing hugging each other and begging their fans not to be offended but to keep supporting them as they declared an end to war.

How fans reacted to DJ Chicken's video

Netizens reacted to the trending video of Tunde Perry praying for DJ Chicken in Mecca. Here are comments below:

@highs_beauty_empire_ said:

"Prayer no get limit."

@hotcake_09 commented:

"Ahh, na wa oo, see shenking."

@real_hush156 shared:

"You no get sense joy giver you suppose appreciate am first."

@seuncordbamigbade said:

"This is not dj chicken real account."

@jr.tomzy wrote:

"Prayer no dey do boss."

DJ Chicken calls out Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Chicken, in a live TikTok video that had gone viral, was seen launching a verbal attack at music star Davido.

This was after DJ Chicken had attempted to meet with the DMW label boss at an event but was received in an unpleasant way, and he was not comfortable with it.

DJ Chicken, in the viral video, also spoke highly about Abu Abel while showing off gifts from the real estate mogul.

