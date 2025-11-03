DJ Chicken has finally broken his silence after being physically assaulted in Sagamu, Ogun State

Reports had emerged that DJ Chicken was attacked by an angry mob after he rammed into two motorcycles

A recent video captured the controversial DJ addressing the way he was treated by the mob

Controversial Nigerian entertainer, DJ Chicken, has returned to social media after he was attacked by an angry mob.

On Saturday, November 1, DJ Chicken, who is also a popular TikToker, reportedly rammed into two motorcycles with his car in the Sagamu area of Ogun state.

A viral video showed the moment DJ Chicken stepped out of his car to rescue a victim before he was attacked by the mob.

According to a background voice in the video, DJ Chicken was speeding through a narrow road before the accident occurred.

A clip captured a female passenger on the ground with blood streaming from her injuries.

Following the physical assault, pictures of DJ Chicken with a swollen face emerged on social media, stirring mixed reactions.

DJ Chicken breaks his silence

In a more recent video, DJ Chicken compared himself to Dangote truck drivers.

He suggested that the drivers were not physically assaulted like he was, when involved in accidents.

"When Dangote truck kpayin people, nobody beat Dangote oh. Because I just hit someone, dem dent me in Sagamu," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that DJ Chicken made certain remarks about Olamide that went viral, drawing strong criticism across social media platforms.

The video of DJ Chicken speaking after he was attacked by a mob is below:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken's video

The controversial DJ's response to the attack from the angry mob has further ignited reactions, with some netizens clapping back at him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

_softgee commented:

"Na only Chicken do Halloween for Nigeria yesterday."

funny_glorry said:

"Na only chicken get weight gain update wey no cast and e no cost."

babaafusa14 commented:

"Person wey I think say him face id no go fit unlock him phone don heal."

gracious_eno said:

"He just come back from Halloween he need rest."

flexykwinn commented:

"Thank God say who u jam no die Nigerians day para this period who enter trap go collect."

ogbeniade01 reacted:

"If Nigeria were a country indeed, DJ Chicken’s driver’s license would have been revoked, and he would be banned from driving in Nigeria."

campbellmodupe commented:

"U no go change ur ways.What if u by mistake kpai person? Stop drinking too much and that thing u are taking that is making u high while driving.shut ur trap and stop claiming right."

percybillionz said:

"If na my area be this and i de around when this tin happen , yhu for never fit come out de come make noise like this , na 2 by 2 I for use for your head like 13 times , yhu for never fit still de talk till now."

