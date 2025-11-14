A viral clip allegedly showing Senator Ned Nwoko’s wives smoking inside his mansion has taken over social media

The video resurfaced amid Regina Daniels’ shocking claim that the wives were involved in drugs

Laila Charani fired back, insisting Regina introduced her to drugs, as the online debate intensified

A fresh drama has unfolded around Senator Ned Nwoko’s home after a circulating video showed his wives smoking.

The clip captured Regina Daniels, Laila Charani, Aisha Nwoko, and other women appearing to smoke and act under the influence.

For many viewers, the video appeared to confirm the long-standing tension and allegations that have trailed the Nwoko family in recent weeks.

A clip shows Ned Nwoko’s wives smoking inside his mansion has taken over social media. Photos: Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko.

The politician, in the heat of domestic allegations made by Regina, had accused her of being a drug addict.

Reacting, the actress alleged that her estranged husband’s wives were engaging in drugs. Her claim instantly intensified the already-strained relationship between the co-wives.

But Laila Charani, the 5th wife, did not take the accusation lightly. In a response, she insisted that Regina was the one who introduced her to drugs in the first place.

According to Laila, she was only able to stop because Ned Nwoko intervened and helped her quit.

Fans react to smoking video of Ned Nwoko's wives

@sugadelights:

"God Abeg!!! Person wey no like Smokers, Doesn't Drink or smoke... Chinedu, come and explain this one please!!! Smh!"

@theycloneemwanta:

"Una go Dey talk,what about the millions wey Ned spend for her and her family,train her brothers for school,send 125 million give Regina mama,make una Dey use sense and fairness Dey blog"

@ekesi_joseph:

"Ned is just an unstrategic man. Let it go, you no gree. See where you dey now"

@gladtasha__:

"Chinedu the single father, na ur house be this? Very worwor house"

@household_empire

"Come be like does Ile asewo for country side where Dey put teenage Lebanon girls for runs"

@comf_ortbenjamin:

"Highness don carry Regina😂😂. EPA come nd explain yourself oo"

@diamond_crystal97:

"Na this people spoil our Gina , they taught that girl many bad things, as she they now want to change the whole story , lailai I no go believe it cos I’m not blind"

@bookie0353:

"See his wives and their friends holding DJ equipment as Mrs lie lie wife say she doesn’t smoke or drink. Allegedly ooooo, Adulterous married woman, as said by her old husband when she left the marriage to be with another guy."

@eddielilz56:

"The same man wey say na her friends dey influence her , no be him own living room dem dey do all these once so, that man na yeye pers****n"

Ned Nwoko accuses Regina Daniels of drug addiction. Photos: Ned Nwoko.

