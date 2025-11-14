A Nigerian man has dug out a rare video of Senator Ned Nwoko's wives which was captured a few years ago

This is coming amid the viral clash between billionaire senator Ned Nwoko and his youngest wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko

The video showed the moment Regina and her co-wife Laila Charani seemingly had a disagreement, with eyewitnesses intervening to ease the tension

A Nigerian man recently dug out a rare video of Senator Ned Nwoko’s wives, capturing a moment from a few years ago.

He posted it amid the viral clash between the billionaire senator and his youngest wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko.

Man posts rare video of Ned Nwoko's wives. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent, Regina Daniels, Laila Charani/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man posts rare clip of Regina and co-wife Laila

The video was posted on Instagram by @stanleyaaron, who captioned the clip as a throwback showing the senator's wives enjoying themselves together.

However, not everything appeared harmonious as fans were quick to observe Regina Daniels and her co-wife Laila.

At the beginning part of the video, Regina tapped her co-wife Laila Charani on the leg, which caused Laila to stand quickly, seemingly ready to confront her.

Eyewitnesses in the video immediately stepped in to separate the two, preventing the disagreement from escalating.

While moments of laughter and celebration were clearly seen between those present, the tension between Regina and Laila never resolved till the end of the video.

Man draws attention online with a rare video of Regina Daniels and her co-wives. Photo credit: Regina Daniels/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Netizens alleged that the video hinted at underlying strain in the co-wives' relationship at the time.

Reactions as man posts video of Ned's wives

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@safeera052 said:

"I don’t understand is Lila wants to fight Gina."

@prime said:

"Regina came out and said that she used to give that lady money that she feeds them. Fo sure dat gal needs real people around her."

@Adahezeh said:

"Laila has always been jealous of Gina."

@Len's touch reacted:

"How on earth 4 wives go stay in peace without fight? how possible? hmmmmm."

@Nohili said:

"Na all of them dey do the highness together. Nothing una wan tell me."

@afrostoner_sip_paint said:

"She was jealous of Gina being the youngest wife and enjoying it."

@ladeberry8 reacted:

"I think Regina wanted the lady on black to dance and she became defensive."

@Bleble said:

"Laila no like our Gina, she nearly fought her."

@Tay~ari reacted:

"We need a reality show at this point. Is the same Ned how were they said he doesn’t like people who drink or smokke."

@Badtgurlriri said:

"But on a serious note, how was Ned able to convince these pretty ladies to marry him na? Hooor."

@marynyambura97 said:

"Laila jealous coz she she saw someone she can't conquer easily, having God in your heart and living your life knowing God is the best provider in all tables. Be blessed."

@April said:

"Na real movie be this. We just dey see different plot twist. Reality show indeed."

@ChicNashly love reacted:

"Nah them Dey talk dey show us different things anyhow everybody will be ok."

@cold_truthz commented:

"This man dey enjoy life. If the money enter tell me this is not the life as a man."

@aunty baddie said:

"I would be so happy to be her co wife bro id party and have fun with her."

@linna1439 said:

"She's always happy around others but they don't like her God protect Gina for us."

@Jenny Brown said:

"Dj please play me” no matter where you goooo Remember the road that will lead you home”.

@Jojo reacted:

"Una dey enjoy for epa house una come Dey disturb us now."

@Lalah said:

"Please let's pray for Regina Daniels and her family in this trying time please."

@benedictgold added:

"For this Video Regina still small na she never da take anything. She was trying to make her stop smokke now auntie say na she introduce her to smokingg habbabbaa make una fear God ooooo."

Source: Legit.ng