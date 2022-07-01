Beautiful family photos of popular Nollywood comedian, Akunnu, his three children, and wife have emerged online

The comic actor has a lovely family consisting of a grown-up son and two daughters who are reportedly living in Canada

a The actor's wife also featured in the family photos and Nigerians can's stop talking about how adorable the children look as they hailed Okunnu for raising an amazing family

many social media users were surprised to know that popular comedian, Okunnu has an enviable family after photos of his beloved children, Hassan, Jumoke and Modupe emerged online.

The Yoruba actor has two beautiful daughters and a handsome son who are reportedly living in Canada.

Photos of Okunnu's children in Canada spark reactions. Credit: @nollywoodcitadel

Source: Instagram

Several lovely photos of Okunnu's children and their transformation abroad have got fans gushing over his family as they hailed him and his family.

Some of the fans picked their favourites from the actor's amazingly cute children as they shoot their shots.

Check out the family photos below:

Nigerians commend Okunnu and his lovely family

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the lovely family photos of Okunnu, most of them commended him for having amazing offsprings.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iyanuoluwa_youngmiss:

"Wow the Hassan fine sha."

Teejaylikdat:

"That modupe fine ooo."

Thaiwo.lh:

"Very beautiful Abroad sweet o."

Labake_onibata:

"Ah Hassan cute oh woh make I close my eyes."

Nikkytemtam3:

"Lovely family. Na man u be jare Mr. Okunnu. Parents should train their children ooooo."

Daqueenprecious:

"This Hassan dey enter my eyes o."

