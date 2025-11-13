Sophia Momodu Opens Up on Why She Stopped Posting Her Daughter Imade on Social Media
- Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and their daughter, Imade, made headlines recently
- The reality TV star explained why she stopped uploading images of her only child on social media
- She shared this on Snapchat in response to a follower who asked why she had ceased posting about the youngster
Sophia Momodu, a fashion entrepreneur, has disclosed why she no longer uploads photos of her daughter, Imade Adeleke, online.
The reality TV star revealed the information on Snapchat in response to a fan's question about why her pre-teen daughter had been missing from her social media accounts.
The fan wrote: “To post Imade na war.”
Sophia responded that it is a real battle since she is becoming increasingly protective of her child as she grows.
She said, “It’s a real battle. I find that I’ve become even more protective as she’s growing.”
Imade Adeleke is the daughter of singer Davido and Sophia Momodu. Though the couple parted years ago, both parents continue to prioritise their daughter's well-being.
Sophia has also stated that having another kid is not her current priority.
See her post below:
Sophia Momodu and daughter trend
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
newecca said:
"Story na becos dem no marry you.... You begin rest.. Wen everyone was just baby mama u no let us rest then."
i_am_thetomi_said:
"It’s better, she’s growing up beautifully well, and you should protect her. Beyond that, some jobless people have chosen to get into what doesn’t concern them and turn the girl to their enemy. The amount of hate I read in comments when her father posts her is unbelievable. As in some people with their little phones living in some ghetto will just choose to hate on a little girl? If it’s not witchcraft or madness. I don’t know what else it is."
enyi__nwa said:
"Don't post her nobody cares 😂😂😂😂😂."
maxwell_maxwell_2025 said:
“Not all old men are babies”: Regina Daniels hints at marrying an older man again despite current turmoil
"You created that problem for yourself, so rest and stop acting like the victim.You encourage your fans to talk down on David's other kids, and now you want to run? You never see anything, Granny Sophia."
king_priest4 said:
"Gud decision.....gud for you.....👏."
idemjo_24 said:
"Good job Sophia, do what you feel is best for your daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍."
serahamaechi said:
"I noticed she doesn't post her again, we only see her when she goes out with her Daddy or her Dad posts her."
jes.sy9330 said:
"Maureen ajibola will set fire and step back as usual😂😂😂 your fellow old car__go cyno wey you enter her dm to specially thank for troll!!!ng Chioma’s innocent de___ad son and twins nko?? You even had to invite that cyno wey kpai her papa to your watch party just because she uses her bot instagram to troll mrs adeleke and her divine legitimate kids…now you are worried Nigerians are giving to your pikin back to back 😂😂😂😂🤣. That your battle never even start."
Sophia and Imade visit Priscilla Ojo's baby
Legit.ng previously reported that Imade Adeleke and her mother, Sophia Momodu, paid a courtesy visit to Priscilla Ojo and her son, Rakeem, in Nigeria.
In a video shared via Priscilla’s Snapchat page, Sophia and Imade visited the new mum and her son.
A heartwarming video captured Davido's baby mama cradling Rakeem as Imade entertained Priscilla with a story.
