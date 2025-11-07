Lovely Video of Davido’s Daughter Imade Taking a Selfie With Her Grandfather at Her Uncle’s Wedding
- Nigerian music star Davido and his daughter Imade entertained fans with beautiful family moments recently
- Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido stepped out for his eldest brother, Nicholas Adeleke, at his traditional wedding with his first child
- A video from the occasion went viral, capturing the strong bond between Imade and the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke
Afrobeats superstar Davido, born David Adeleke, recently attended the traditional wedding of his eldest brother, Nicholas Adeleke, with his first child, daughter Imade Adeleke.
Nicholas tied the knot with his heartthrob, Jessica, in a star-studded ceremony on Tuesday, November 3.
The event was attended by prominent figures, including billionaire Aliko Dangote and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.
The wedding also gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming family moment. A lovely video circulating online showed Imade with the singer’s father, Mr Adedeji Adeleke, posing for the selfie camera with little Imade, capturing the moment.
At the end of the photo session, Adedeji Adeleke went on to give his granddaughter a warm peck on the cheek, which caught the attention of netizens. Another clip shows Imade and other children from the Adeleke family joyfully posing with Davido’s father, adding a sweet touch to the celebration.
Watch the video below:
In a previous report, Davido melted hearts on social media with a cute family moment that has fans talking.
The Afrobeats icon took to Instagram to share striking photos of his daughter, Imade, alongside her grandfather, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, highlighting their uncanny resemblance.
In the caption, Davido playfully referred to the pair as “twins,” subtly pointing out how strong the Adeleke genes are.
This came shortly after his sister, Sharon Adeleke, spoke about the strength of the Adeleke genes.
In a recent video, she stated that almost everyone in their family shares a noticeable resemblance in one way or another.
Davido's eldest bro's wedding: Billionaire Deji Adeleke, Osun governor prostrate to in-laws in video
Davido’s Imade trends online
Fans have been charmed by the adorable moments and have praised the singer’s close bond with his daughter.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
sonitasesay438 said:
"She too mature for her age ❤️."
olabanjidami said:
"Wetinn Mk we do now😂😂😂."
chameleon.153353 said:
"A well trained behaved mannered girl ❤️❤️."
___cynn___n said:
"Make this page handler borrow me watin e dy smoke small😂😂😂."
eve3leen said:
"Na wa oh! Pikin nr fit snap with her grandfather again???Wonderful."
kalu_merit said:
"Where are those bitter people that were saying her mother poisoned her mind abi heart,shey person wey dey poison her mind go dey take selfies baaa,I pray you all don't heal, keep putting mouth in another person business."
ani_maurice said:
"This kind write up…. His dad,in his uncle wedding as if she’s not part of the family…. Her grandpa!!"
prettydiva1100 said:
"She is super matured and composed ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏."
royal_diadem15 said:
"Oh it’s the peck for me! Too cute 😍."
Sophia and Imade visit Priscilla Ojo's baby
Legit.ng previously reported that Imade Adeleke and her mother, Sophia Momodu, paid a courtesy visit to Priscilla Ojo and her son, Rakeem, in Nigeria.
In a video shared via Priscilla’s Snapchat page, Sophia and Imade visited the new mum and her son.
A heartwarming video captured Davido's baby mama cradling Rakeem as Imade entertained Priscilla with a story.
Source: Legit.ng
