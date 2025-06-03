A clip of Imade Adeleke sharing a powerful life lesson about kindness went viral after her luxurious birthday bash

In the emotional clip, the young girl explained how she saved a puppy and urged adults to treat all living beings, big or small, with respect

While many applauded Imade’s wisdom, others took the lighter route by joking about showing kindness to stubborn insects like soldier ants and mosquitoes

Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is currently trending on social media — not for her glamorous birthday celebration, but for a heartfelt speech she gave that melted the hearts of many Nigerians.

The 9-year-old marked her birthday over the weekend with a lavish party attended by friends and family. But it was her powerful words about kindness and compassion that stole the spotlight and won over netizens.

In a trending clip shared online, Imade is seen speaking to an adult while holding a puppy. She passionately shared the importance of treating animals, no matter how small, with love and care.

Davido’s daughter Imade melts hearts with viral emotional message. Photos: @imadeadeleke/Instagram.

She said with confidence:

“I just saved the little dog’s life by telling some grown-ups that they should be nice to one another. And to the people, we should be kind to the small and the smallest, even if it is a little ant or mouse”

The brief moment captured on camera sent social media into a frenzy, with many praising the young girl’s empathy, maturity, and the solid moral upbringing instilled in her by her mother, Sophia Momodu.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Imade’s viral video:

While her message struck an emotional chord, it also sparked a wave of hilarious reactions, with many joking about whether her advice extended to insects like mosquitoes and roaches.

@iamteddylicious said:

“So make I dey nice to soldier ant or mosquitoes?”

@thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

“Her mother made her education a priority! Give to Sophia EOD.”

@jeffryprettypretty said:

“Please someone should translate her English to me, I will never be poor.”

@dollhauz added:

“Smart girl.... I hope adults get the message right — 'Be nice to one another.'”

@i_amdara90 wrote:

“This little girl is going to be greater than her father. She’s very intelligent, well-behaved and acts very mature. Kudos to Sophie and her school.”

@chinnydavies_ joked:

“Imagine me standing up for mosquitoes, roaches, and rats way no let me rest for my area. Never! It’s war always.”

@icebzz joined the grammar debate and said:

“Teacher, you are flat out wrong ooo. The child is right. ‘Stand up for the dogs’ is present tense. Don’t confuse the girl with wrong English.”

Imade’s video not only showcased her intelligence and good upbringing but also inspired an important conversation about kindness, all while giving fans a few good laughs along the way.

Imade's reaction to Davido

Legit.ng reported that the Imade is still trending due to the lavish display.

Aside from Davido's presence, Imade's party was attended by Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, singer B-Red, along with other popular members of the Adeleke dynasty.

Amid the fun moments at the party, some netizens, however, pointed out Imade's lack of enthusiasm towards Davido.

