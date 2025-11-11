Alex Iwobi sparked controversy on social media on Monday, November 10, after sharing a video of an old building ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup playoffs

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have issued a statement after the Fulham star's video went viral

A Moroccan football fan has slammed both the NFF and the player for portraying their country in a negative light

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi shared a video on social media showing the side view of the Super Eagles team hotel in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs.

Iwobi was among the early birds, a list which includes Calvin Bassey, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and Samuel Chukwueze, who arrived at the camp on Sunday, November 9.

Alex Iwobi during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast in Abidjan. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The former Everton star shared a poor view of the hotel from inside his room, which got Nigerians talking and attacked the Nigeria Football Federation.

A few hours after the online backlash, the 29-year-old made another video to clarify the whole incident.

Iwobi explained that he had no malicious intent for the first video and was sharing what he was seeing. He said:

“You see, in life, it's all about perspective. because I snapped at the view I have and people are thinking these guys are ungrateful.

“Brother, I never said one thing. I just did one look like this, never said a word. Because, you see, in life, some people don't even have yards; some of them don't have beds.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took its time to explain the scenario that happened with Iwobi's video.

The NFF said the choice of the Rive Hotel was due to the proximity to the training facility and stadium. NFF said:

“The Super Eagles are camped at Rive Hotel. What trended earlier was the view of an old building that can be seen from a window.

“Rive was chosen because of its proximity to the team’s training facility and the stadium here in Rabat,” per NFF.

Alex Iwobi's hotel view video causes stir on social media. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco fans blast NFF

A Moroccan football fan has taken to social media to criticise Nigeria’s football governing body, the NFF.

In a post on X, @FRMFXtra claimed that the NFF chose to accommodate the Super Eagles in a four-star hotel instead of a five-star facility.

He further advised Nigerians not to blame the Moroccan FA for what he described as the incompetence of the Nigeria Football Federation. He wrote:

"Morocco opened its stadium to host you. Your corrupted federation chose this 4 stars hotel. Don’t blame Morocco, this isn’t AFCON yet. 🇳🇬😂

"Pay more if you want five stars."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Nigerians following the tweet by the Moroccan fan. Read them below:

@Mujaheedonx said:

"Are you slow? No one is blaming Morocco here, rather the football federation."

@kebio1 wrote:

"No one is blaming your country. He is pointing to his football federation's position. Calm down."

@hillcrestfo added:

"What's wrong with you? Nobody is blaming Morocco 🇲🇦."

Nigeria will tackle Gabon in the semi-final of the play-off on Thursday, November 13, in a bid to qualify for the Mundial after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar, per BBC.

Oliseh shares what could have happened to Iwobi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh previously raised the alarm about the conduct of current players while on national duties.

He criticised the growing culture of players filming camp activities for social media instead of focusing on their performances.

Source: Legit.ng