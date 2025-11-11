An inquisitive lady has gone public with what she found out about the real age of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

Regina's age has become a hot topic following her marital crisis with her billionaire polygamous husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, as some claim she was married as a minor

While Nwoko and several people have disputed this claim, the lady's latest finding throws a new twist into the mix

A Nigerian lady, Anita Chinwe Ihebinike, has shared her findings about actress Regina Daniels' real age.

The actress' age became a major talking point amid her marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Lady's findings about Regina Daniels' real age

According to Anita, she did not want to run with the narrative that Regina was married as a minor without doing her own research.

To get her own answers, Anita said she searched for Regina's details on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s portal, and she discovered the actress' age on the site is 10/10/1998.

Anita deduced from her findings that Regina was 21 at the time she married Nwoko and not a minor.

She shared a screenshot of Regina's details, which she found on the site, and wrote:

"I saw a post that says Regina’s voters card has 10/10/1998 as her DOB.

"As someone who doesn’t run along with other people’s narratives, I did the digging myself to see evidence.

"You know as a VDM stan account, if no evidence, we no dey believe.

"I went to INEC portal to confirm for myself and it came out true that her DOB according to her voters card is 10/10/1998.

"If she was born in 1998, it means she is 27 now and 21 at the point of marriage.

"To lie no good oo, which one are we going to believe now?

"Let’s say Pa Ned is sued for marrying a minor, which evidence are they going to bring now to prove her age?"

Legit.ng could not, however, confirm the lady's findings as the INEC's portal was inaccessible at the time of this report.

Regina Daniels' age: Lady's post triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Hope Adison said:

"She couldn't have been 17yrs when Ned married her do the maths she was already acting movies back to back in Asaba Nollywood by then does it mean she dropped out of secondary school to be acting those movies."

Emeasoba Lucy said:

"Which one should we believe, the mother said she was 20 when she got married, she said 17, online inlaws said 19, confusion everywhere."

Peterside Vincent Stanley said:

"It's possible to give a fake age when voting possibly when the PVC was issued she was not legible the best option for age is birth certificate."

ColletteCharming Bluelawstavels said:

"I know she is from 26 years old upwards, maybe she has passed because i didn't calculate well.. her mum's relative that gave birth to a son the same year regina was born. That one should be around 26 now. Though regina is older than him by few months. Me, I know and I am very sure Regina is more than 25 as they claim now."

Akilo Nwabueze Pascal said:

"I could recall those days in secondary school that I registered for voters card , they gave me age that I’m not up to to validate that I’m old enough to vote.

"That was during when Jonathan wanted to become president."

Regina Daniels' age: Lady posts old recording

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had posted an old recording of Regina Daniels' father sharing her date of birth.

The resurfaced audio, which has drawn attention on social media, disclosed what he said to be her real date of birth and the exact hospital where she came into the world.

This followed the ongoing issues surrounding Regina Daniels' marriage to her billionaire husband and politician, Ned Nwoko, whom she married as his sixth wife.

