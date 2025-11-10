Saida BOJ has reacted to the ongoing crisis in Regina Daniels’ marriage with her husband, Ned Nwoko

In her video, Saida shared a message to ladies, highlighting the lessons they should learn from the actress’s ordeal

Fans were divided over her video, as they shared mixed reactions to everything she said in the recording

Controversial social media influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has joined the list of celebrities reacting to the crisis rocking Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress has been in the spotlight after her cry for help went viral online. Many celebrities have since weighed in, offering her advice and encouragement on how to handle her situation.

Fans react to Saida BOJ's utterance about Regina Daniels' marriage crisis. Photo credit@saidaboj/@#regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Saida BOJ issued a stern warning to ladies about drawing the wrong lessons from Regina’s experience.

According to her, Regina Daniels’ marital crisis should not be an excuse for women to marry poor men.

She explained that marrying a poor man and ending up in a similar situation would be even more complicated, adding that such women might not survive the ordeal.

Saida BOJ shares more advice over Regina’s marriage

Saida BOJ’s fans support her over video about Regina Daniels'as marriage . Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Offering further advice to ladies about men in light of Regina Daniels’ situation, Saida BOJ stated that a wicked man will always remain wicked, whether poor or rich.

She emphasized that if a man is poor, he should work hard to become successful

Taunting men further, Saida BOJ, who often advises both men and women, added that many poor fathers ended up divorcing their wives because they failed to treat them right.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Saida BOJ's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the brand influencer about Regina Daniels. Here are comments below:

@chibuzor_onyeche90

"Can poor man jail your brother. And still declare your mama wanted?"

@opa.sars commented:

"Small Saida small GehGeh Naso I dey balance my mentality."

@iam_janeposh shared:

"No matter how they want to romanticize poverty, it's still better to cry in Paris than to cry in Ibadan."

@shu_ga.berry shared:

"Poor man go kpai you and nothing go happen. See how they’re rejoicing in every comment section trying to justify their poverty lives."

@amua_grace wrote:

"Poor man go even kpai you."

@ thembit22 stated:

"I don't believe that Ned Nwoko is rich even that toilet they took him.pic was very ugly, where Regina was crying outside is just a normal environment, he is pretending to be rich and Regina's mom has a point."

Saida BOJ sends message to over marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had warned men about the amount of money they must have before they get married.

In her video, she noted that men must have at least N50million in their account before they can think of getting married.

She was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast, Moment with Blessing CEO, where she made the controversial utterance that attracted a lost of fans to the video.

Source: Legit.ng