Nigerian reality TV star Beauty is one of the most exciting personalities from season 7 of Big Brother Naija

Beauty's relationship with her colleague, Neo, has been something of massive interest to the public, with many wanting to know if they're genuinely together or if it is just a charade

During a recent interview with Legit.ng Beauty talked about her relationship, career and how she's been able to stay away from controversies since leaving Biggie's house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Beauty Etsanyi Tukura was one of the stars of season 7. She made history on the show as the second BBNaija housemate to be disqualified and asked to leave the show for physically assaulting another contestant.

The former reality TV star recently attended the Trendupp Awards, where she won Best Lifestyle Content Creator for 2023/2024.

The BBNaija star recently spoke to Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons. During the conversation, Beauty talked about her relationship with Neo, growing her business as a content creator, and life since living in Biggie's house.

Living life and making money

During the conversation, Beauty spoke about life after BBNaija and how she's stayed relevant despite only being in the house for three weeks.

"Since leaving the house life has been good. I'm not one of those who would complain. The hobest truth is that life has been good for me. The platform literally took me too another level in my life and I feel like there's a stage you reach in your life and you just know that you can't go below that anymore and that's where I'm at and that's all that matters."

She also shared how content creation has always come naturally to her. She said:

"Being a content creator is something I have always wanted to do. Growing up my mum would tell you that I'm the daughter that always had makeup on face. I would go into her room and start playing around with her makeup kit and other stuffs like that. It is just something that comes natural to me; It is something find joy doing and it is fun doing it as well."

"Not yet" - Beauty talks about Neo

During the chat, Beauty touched on her relationship with Neo. She, however, noted that it wasn't yet time for her to come out fully and talk about things between them. She said:

"I don't talk about my relationship. As much as I like Legit.ng talking about my relationship is a no-no. So all I would say is not yet."

Beauty calls out photographer

Beauty Tukura in a previous report via Legit.ng shared her experience with Lagos-based photographers.

The reality TV star was taken aback when a photographer she contacted charged her N250k per look with an additional N150k because he was leaving the studio and an extra charge of N100k because it was a weekend.

All these came to a total of 500k for a look, which made the fashion model take to social media to rant.

