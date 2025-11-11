Apostle Femi Lazarus has taken action on his Instagram page following his comment about US President Donald Trump's threat

Femi Lazarus, in a viral video, had alleged that America’s interest in Nigeria was not humanitarian but a strategic move to divide the nation

The Apostle's comment didn't go down well with many Nigerians, including Christians, as they lashed out at him

Apostle Femi Lazarus, the founder of Sphere of Light Church, has restricted comments on his official Instagram page as he faces criticism on social media following his strong claims about the United States’ show of concern over Nigeria’s internal affairs.

Recall that US President Donald Trump listed Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged attacks on Christians.

Reacting to Trump's concerns for Christians, Apostle Femi Lazarus, in a video that has gone viral, alleged that America’s interest in Nigeria was not humanitarian but a strategic move to divide the nation for its own gain.

He pointed to past events during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Apostle Lazarus suggested that countries rich in mineral resources often attract external powers seeking control.

Apostle Femi Lazarus takes action

Following criticism from Nigerians, including Christians, the Apostle restricted access to comments on his page, as it now shows "Comments have been limited."

"Comments have been limited" means the creator of the post has restricted who can comment, either to a specific audience like their followers or to a select group of people they've approved. This is done to control the conversation, often to prevent spam, hate speech, or negative comments.

More criticism trails Femi Lazarus' claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as social media users continue to criticize Apostle Femi Lazarus. Read the comments below:

InibeheEffiong said:

"I genuinely like @FemiLazarus_ and some I genuinely like @FemiLazarus_ and some of his messages. My admiration for him once led me to his Church, Sphere of Light in Ikeja, on a given Sunday for service. However, I have noticed that he has been changing in ways that aren’t admirable."

SpiricocoNg wrote:

"Femi Lazarus, one day you will stand before God and give an account. This man, Evangelist Ezekiel Dachomo, has buried more Christians murdered by Muslim terrorists than you have planted church branches."

amuta_ann said:

"The difference between Femi Lazarus & Paul Enenche is they both have different experiences with Muslim extremists in Nigeria. This is why we can’t take Lagosians serious in this matter. They have no stake and are shielded from the atrocities committed against Christians up North."

real_POK reacted:

"Femi Lazarus is a motivational speaker, he's not a pastor."

kennethvifah77 said:

"Apostle Femi Lazarus knows exactly what he is doing. HE IS NOT IGNORANT and he is a disgrace of a Pastor."

Lady drags Apostle Femi Lazarus

Legit.ng also reported that Apostle Femi Lazarus faced criticism for speaking about women and their behavior during menstruation.

The founder of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, was dragged over his remarks directed at women.

Reacting, a lady insulted him, saying that she hoped never to meet him in person. She shared what she would do to him in Igbo language.

