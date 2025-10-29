A lady has reacted to the video of Pastor Femi Lazarus discussing women and their menstrual flow

The clergy had stated that women should not use their menstrual flow as an excuse for dramatic behavior

Fans were unimpressed with his comments and shared their observations about the lady

A social media user has reacted to the viral video of Pastor Femi Lazarus speaking about women and their behavior during menstruation.

The founder of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, faced backlash over his remarks directed at women.

In the video, he was heard addressing women about their attitudes during menstruation, stating that they should not use the pain as an excuse to be rude or misbehave with others.

The clergy added that women should control their temperaments, emphasizing that bad character is still bad character, and pointed out that there were women in the Bible who experienced menstrual flow but remained peaceful despite the pain.

Lady continues to drag Femi Lazarus

Reacting online, a lady insulted him, saying that she hoped never to meet him in person. She shared what she would do to him in Igbo language.

She also criticized the clergy, stating that he should focus on speaking about Jesus Christ, rather than discussing women and their menstrual flow.

The lady added that clerics should return to teaching about how to defeat Satan, instead of discussing topics like Lazarus was.

She further stated that whenever the clergy speaks about women, a girl would send his picture in her direct message, gushing over him.

Recall that a few months ago, the clergy was also criticized online for his comments about gospel singers.

What fans said about the lady

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the lady. They also dragged her while asked what she does to her man at home with such an attitude, Here are comments below:

@ chuksmatt_chukwuebuka commented:

"If you could say this how then do you talk to your husband at home, lol."

@legendhhails said:

"I feel genuine pity and sorry for her exes and present."

@_morenikeji___ stated:

"Has he offended her before. This is sounding personal."

@vivianekpewu wrote:

"No matter what, respect man of God."

@nne_nna_ya shared:

"I am a woman and I understand what the pastor was saying. Its just like a pregnant woman having cravings and has a willing partner that gets whatever she wants and some women will start taking that for granted but if na your papa house you dey carry the belle or your partner no really send you,you must suppress that craving. Be kind in all situations and stop reaching."

