Kim Kardashian revealed that she was diagnosed with a small brain problem during a medical scan

Doctors stated stress from her messy divorce with Kanye West may have caused the condition

The reality star broke down in tears as she recalled the emotional toll of her split

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has opened up about a frightening health scare that doctors say may have been caused by emotional stress from her highly publicized divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The 45-year-old SKIMS founder made the revelation during the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, where she told her sister, Kourtney

The reality star said that doctors recently found a “little” brain problem during a routine MRI scan.

In an emotional scene from the show, Kim was seen undergoing an MRI scan before breaking down in tears after getting the shocking news.

Over the phone, she could be heard saying, “Why the f**k is this happening?”

According to medical experts, a brain problem is a bulge in the wall of a blood vessel that can be life-threatening if it ruptures.

Fortunately, Kim’s doctors assured her that the issue was small and could be safely monitored through regular checkups.

The doctors reportedly linked the cause to prolonged emotional stress, something Kim has endured since her chaotic separation and eventual divorce from Kanye West.

“The stress took a toll on Kim's body” - Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian appeared visibly stunned by her sister’s revelation. “Whoa,” she said, placing a hand over her heart.

Sources close to the family say Kim’s doctors believe the emotional toll from her split with Kanye, along with her demanding lifestyle, may have pushed her body beyond its limits.

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, finalized their divorce after months of public drama, social media battles, and custody disputes.

Kim's long history of health struggles

This is not the first time the billionaire businesswoman has faced health challenges.

Kim has previously been open about her struggles with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, conditions that cause painful skin inflammation and joint discomfort.

She also suffered from placenta accreta, a severe pregnancy complication during the births of her first two children, which nearly cost her life.

In 2022, Kim admitted that her drastic 16-pound weight loss for the Met Gala had led to a severe psoriasis flare-up, which left her in pain for weeks.

Medical experts note that women are more likely than men to develop brain aneurysms, with high blood pressure and stress being major contributing factors.

Kim’s diagnosis, coming around the same time as her 45th birthday celebration in London, serves as a powerful reminder that even the world’s most glamorous lives are not immune to the dangers of stress.

