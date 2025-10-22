Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's first daughter, North West, has shared pictures she took with her friends on her Instagram page

In the now-viral post, the 12-year-old was seen with her friends, who also had similar looks to hers

Fans reacted to the pictures and shared their observations about her new-look while dragging her mother

North West, the first daughter of controversial singer and businessman Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has shared pictures of her new look in a post on her Instagram page.

The 12-year-old was seen with her friends, all sporting similar styles. In the post, she posed with two of her friends, who had artwork on their faces.

Fresh concerns as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, shares new pictures she took with friends. Photo credit@northwest

Source: Instagram

North West wore long, blue braids and blue contact lenses, along with a nose ring and black grillz, which many found odd on her.

In the post, she also drew a star on her cheek, accompanied by a script. Her friends, who appeared in a video with her, were dressed similar way, with their braids dyed pink and green.

The three girls all wore heavy chains around their necks while singing and vibing to music. North West's friends also sported face tattoos, mirroring her own style. The trio painted their fingernails to match the colours of their braids.

Fans react to North West's look

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, is in the news over her new look in a trending post. Photo credit@northwest

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the post, fans of North West's parents blamed them for her appearance. Some speculated that her tattoos were temporary and washable, while others suggested that Kim Kardashian, the businesswoman and law school graduate, must be too busy with her products to spend time with her daughter.

This isn’t the first time North West has faced criticism for her style. A few months ago, she was seen wearing a corset, which made her appear more like an adult. Many disapproved of her outfit and sent messages to her mother.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to news about North West

Reactions have trailed the pictures shared by the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Many sent the two popular personalities memos over the post. Here are comments below:

@pastwanderer shared:

"North has gone south big time."

@84SimpleMan commented:

"She looks lost, like they sold her soul or something?"

@AstroFerret shared;

"This poor child, she looks 42 & with a dwindling rap career."

@MagnetixSQL shared:

"Who lets a 12 year old get face tattoos?"

@CLandonCole reacted:

"Mom too busy making hairy pants to be a good parent. God will help all parents"

Kanye West, North West get expensive grills

In a previous report from Legit.ng, Kanye West and his daughter North West shook the internet after news of them getting new grills.

The grills were said to cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars. That is about N761 million when converted to Nigerian currency, naira.

Fans reacted after seeing the amount the music star spent on both his and daughter grills.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng