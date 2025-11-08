A UK-based Nigerian mum lamented after her ceiling fell on her son after weeks of making complaints

She opened up about how the authorities reacted when she earlier made a report about a leaking ceiling

Many who came across her video shared their thoughts on her situation and shared similar experience

A Nigerian mother in the United Kingdom cried out as ceiling fell on her son.

She shared how long she had been neglected since she complained to the council about her leaked ceiling.

UK-Based Nigerian Woman Accuses Authorities of Negligence as Leaking Ceiling Falls on Son’s Head

In a TikTok video by @shalkels, the lady called out the council for negligence.

She captioned her video:

"In the UK these days, it feels like you have to suffer a tragedy before anyone takes your problems seriously. I reported my leaking ceiling several times, but no one acted until it fell on my son’s head. Now everyone’s suddenly in a panic, running around like it’s new. Where was the urgency before the accident? Manchester City Council, this is beyond negligence. Families deserve safety and respect before disaster strikes."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman's UK experience

FUNMYTE & MORE

😂😂 they will ask is the patient still breathing?, if you say yes still breathing peren, be expecting them 20 years later

Sandra ese

The day I lie to gp that my daughter’s has cold for 5days meanwhile she has had it for 3days, GP it’s likely to get worse on they 5th and the 6th day she will be fine … Omo I weak ..

IBUKUN PETERS❤️👑

I swear, I’m a domiciliary worker, my client was purging badly that morning, I called ambulance around 10am, guess what time they came?? 9pm and I’m not capping. My client sadly

TIMZY💯

My friend called ambulance for me some weeks ago…they’re asking if I was still breathing, my friend had to lie that I was not breathing again before they could come…

Rabby🇬🇭🇬🇧☔️

My ceiling was leaking for almost 2 years now, you call them and when they come, they do cheap work and go. My due date was close too. I withheld their rent money for 3 months plus and told them I will report them to police and social services. They came the next day to fix everything. I was praying for the midwife to visit me and we wil take it from there.

Esther Ben said:

It’s so sad that they will always wait for situations to get worse before taking actions 🥺hope your child is okay

In related stories, a US-based mum reunited with her daughter after two years, while another lady reunited with her abroad-based brother after 11 years.

Man reunites with wife after 19 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man whose United Kingdom visa was banned for 10 years has finally reunited with his wife.

Their daughter said her parents had not seen each other for 19 years, giving details of what caused the long distance.

She opened up about why her father had a 10-year ban on his UK visa as their emotional reunion moved people to tears.

