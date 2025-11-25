More details have emerged about the late actor Odira Nwobu, days after his unfortunate demise in South Africa

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Daddy Billy, one of the late actor's friends, spoke more about him

Fans were disappointed after hearing what he said and criticised his friends over the unfortunate incident

Daddy Billy, one of the friends of late actor Odira Nwobu, has given an update about his untimely demise.

Nwobu passed away in South Africa due to high blood pressure, as moviemaker Stanley Ontop shared the sad news.

Content creator Uncle Nasco also revealed details about what befell the late actor before his death.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Daddy Billy clarified that Odira's death was not a prank, as one of his friends who was with him in South Africa was visibly shaken.

He added that the actor had high blood pressure and was taken to see a pharmacist. According to him, when Odira was tested, his blood pressure was 171. The pharmacist complained that he was lucky that he was brought on time, as he would develop a stroke.

He was given medication and became stable.

Daddy Billy shares more about Odira Nwobu

n the recording, Daddy Billy explained that Odira’s ordeal began three days before his death, and when he became stable, Odira stopped taking his medication.

He also mentioned that after Odira stopped his medication, his condition worsened again, and he complicated matters by going to the club to have fun.

Daddy Billy further stated that a forensic test is ongoing to determine the cause of Odira's death, as his body has not been released because he passed away at home.

He promised to give fans an update and emphasized that Odira was indeed dead, assuring them that there was no prank regarding his passing.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Daddy Billy's video

Fans reacted after watching the actor's video. They dragged all his friends and blamed them for their careless about the late actor. A few noted that death had been following Odira since he had the incident. Here are comments below:

@chidozienwaneri shared:

"Your body whispers before it screams. Pay attention. Rest easy Odera."

@Simdi tv stated:

"He did not suppose to enter those swing’s yesterday."

@Ḿadam Amaka Calebs reacted:

"I don't know why someone who's having high blood pressure issue will hang out to clubbing instead of resting, and you guys encouraged him. Cardiac arrest is not something to joke with especially when the blood pressure is yet to stabilise completely. This is an avoidable death honestly unfortunately, none you took his health serious."

@Fellina Abba Daula commented:

"He's walking with shadow of death was following him imagine leave meds go to club enjoying ?"

@Olakintan Adedoyin Lawal shared:

"Pharmacy for person way him BP high Una no try oo."

