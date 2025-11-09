Ned Nwoko accused Regina Daniels’ colleagues, including Uche Montana, of undermining her rehab

Netizens flooded Uche Montana’s social media accounts, demanding answers about her alleged involvement.

Drama unfolded as questions swirl over the actress’ role in Regina’s alleged addiction challenges

Nollywood actress Uche Montana found herself in the eye of the storm on Sunday, November 11, following accusations from Regina Daniels’ estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

Nwoko publicly claimed that Regina’s colleagues, including Uche Montana and Sonia, repeatedly disobeyed his instructions regarding her rehabilitation.

According to him, instead of supporting the therapy process, they allegedly brought the same drugs Regina was being treated for into her home.

Ned Nwoko names Uche Montana for supplying drugs to Regina Daniels. Photo: @uchemontana/@regina.daniels/IG.

In a statement that quickly circulated online, Nwoko said,

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, together with a few of their friends, notably, Sonia, Uche Montana, among others, constantly defied those instructions. They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for. Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists working with her.”

Following Ned’s revelation, netizens quickly descended on Uche Montana’s Instagram page, demanding explanations.

Fans questioned the actress’s role in Regina’s alleged drug struggles, with some calling for clarity, while others defended her, arguing that the claims could be misrepresented.

Fans question Uche Montana over Regina Daniels

sabiradio:

"…notably Sonia Uche Montana among others, constantly defied those instructions. They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for. — Senator Ned Nwoko."

@jemilaah_sales:

"Why are you not talking about your bestie” Regina Daniel’s missing brother"

@iamoseroland:

"Distinguished senator say you de come his house uninvited 😂😂 why nau? If u de find where go, u nor fit visit ur fans one by one ?"

@carine_love12:

"Granddad Ned the tired turtle has lied on you Our Favourite Actress !!"

@presh_shuga.7:

"I am not surprised she didn’t comment on Regina’s situation after seeing what the estranged husband wrote about her. That is unfortunate. who knows the other threats she must have received from him? As a lawyer, his actions are particularly planned, as he appears to be attempting to implicate everyone around her. smh, marriage is an agreement between two people. If Regina doesn’t want let her go. Or just tell her to refund you your #150m back fr"

Ned Nwoko alleges that Regina Daniels' drug addiction was enabled by her colleagues. Photo: Ned Nwoko.

How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

