Nigerian street-hop sensation Portable sparked conversations online after hinting at his plans to return to school to better manage his growing music career

The “Zazuu Zeh” crooner shared the surprising update in a recent social media post that has since gone viral

The controversial singer suggested that he wants to learn more about the business side of music and run his label smoothly

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has revealed that he intends to return to school, this time to take control of his music career.

The Zazu singer added that, despite already having an OND from Kwara State Polytechnic, he believes that further education will provide him with the tools he needs to fully comprehend the commercial aspect of his job.

Portable pointed out that he wants to ensure that his record company and music outlets are properly managed and that he does not rely solely on others for guidance.

Translating his words, he said: “Even though I already have an OND from Kwara State Polytechnic, I still want to further my education so I can understand my music royalties and business deals better, especially for my record label, Zeh Nation.”

According to the Brotherhood crooner, returning to school will help him manage his job and collect his royalties in the proper way.

He went on to say that this phase is more than just getting qualifications; it's also about learning how to handle his music empire like a businessman.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

deep_soul101

"Go abroad go school na nice move u wan make so."

demskidorimisan said:

"That's good Boss."

opesaxboss said:

"Kaaabo ooo😂😂😂😂. Go school abeg."

blackboy.711 said:

"The fact that he wants to go to school, na big progress and to tell everyone that school isn’t a scam."

dozfashionandstyle said:

"Kwara poly yen na ti wa ok."

agent_hopa said:

"💯 Ika of Africa."

musty_phones said:

"So you one time came to kwara poly abeeb."

crazyteenandi said:

"Tell me just one reason you go dey wear trouser reach stomach."

chiefofstafff said:

"Certificate ❌️ | SafiTIcate✅️."

superkholz said:

"Stop smoking, don't sort or buy certificate oo, let school pass through you and you'd be a changed person, no join bad gang and stay devoted to Christ and not ifa or the rest of deities ( give your life to Christ ), with that you'd come out meaningful and your life will change perfectly. Don't beat your lecturers/masters or you'd lose it all.. God be with you.. stay safe 😷."

sugar_boy0088 said:

"You are going to school to Fight people's children."

oluwakemisola_ajoke said:

"No go school go fight oooo😂😂😂😂😂."

iposhcloud said:

"Good news @portablebaeby come to Lead city in Ibadan I'll sponsor you till you will graduate!"

mayweather__dahype said:

No Dey introduced yourself to us again we don know you."

johnjoy295 said:

"Abeg no renew that tattoo again abeg , U look so different now , I pray U change Ur hair too👏."

atm4life198 said:

"Na lie, u wan go collect ibaka ni 😂😂😂 the certificate for school no concern you , na the ibaka gan gan be ur target 😅😅."

