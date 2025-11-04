Controversial singer Portable has responded to Donald Trump’s reported warning to Nigeria over attacks on Christians

The Zazuu star warned that foreign troops should not underestimate Nigeria’s resilience

The singer linked insurgency to poverty and elite sponsorship, leaving fans divided online

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has weighed in on the threats of invasion of Nigeria if the killing of Christians in the country continues, made by the United States President Donald Trump.

Speaking during a TikTok live session with a Nigerian-born US soldier, the Zazuu Zeh crooner issued a daring response.

He told the soldier that any American troops who attempt to invade Nigeria would not make it back home alive.

Portable warns that foreign troops should not underestimate Nigeria’s resilience. Photos: Portable, Trump.

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“If US soldiers invade Nigeria, they won’t go back home. You see all those Boko Haram people you’re hearing about? They are people’s fathers, brothers, and husbands. Most of them joined because of hunger.”

Portable also claimed that the terrorist groups operating in Nigeria have powerful backers among the elites, both within and outside the country.

He alleged:

“Those people you call terrorists have sponsors. The rich ones are behind them. Some are even in government. That’s why the fight no dey end."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Portable's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@TheSilvapr:

"Na the US guy wey dey reply am i blame, cos see as he dey reason, everything wey dey come out of hin mouth dey smell"

@flakkyBanky:

"I’m shocked the soldier continue engaging him. I stopped listening immediately he said ‘Boko haram are people’s fathers and husbands’"

@Abdulsalam5476:

"I just believe say wetin people Dey talk say Portable never finish him drug for Yabaleft na true"

@Upliner042:

"This portable no get single sense, see yeye questions. We love making foolish people famous in this country"

@CaptRidicule:

"This whole conversation is fascinating. Where can you see things like this happen? Two Nigerians debating on real time events happening"

@Barca_Empire_NG:

"@OfficialDSSNG pls make sure u invite portable to come and answer some questions since he claims to know that boko haram are people's father and husband, he knows a lot about them already"

@umenta:

"The illogical reasoning of Portable is making it difficult for the guy to express himself. You see why you don’t argue with stupid people? Because they’ll drag you down to their level of reasoning. How do you defend terrorists because they’re people’s fathers & hungry?"

Portable linked insurgency to poverty and elite sponsorship, leaving fans divided online. Photos: @portablebaeby/IG.

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks baby mama's chat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable shared a chat one of his baby mamas allegedly sent to an alfa amid their ongoing online feud.

The couple were at odds over their love life, both ranting online with their fans. The music star had claimed that Ashabi Simple called him a "one-minute man."

On his Instagram page, Ashabi Simple was seen chatting with an alfa, discussing the man she truly loves, who is not her children’s father.

Source: Legit.ng