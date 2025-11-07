Peller has responded to critics who questioned why he bought a car only for his mother, with many asking about his father

The streamer shared a video showing how he surprised his mother and her reaction to the new car

Fans shared their thoughts on Peller's statement and reminisced about their own childhood experiences

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has responded to the backlash he faced after buying his mother a new car

. The popular TikToker, who recently reunited with his lover, surprised his mother with the new car and shared a video of her reaction on Instagram.

The video quickly went viral, and many critics questioned why he bought a car only for his mother, asking about his father.

In response, during a live stream, Peller addressed his critics by asking if his father had ever complained of suffering.

He pointed out that his father never supported his career and was often abusive toward him while he was growing up.

Peller shares more about his father

Peller went on to share more about his father, revealing that his dad was very sick when he first rose to fame.

The streamer added that if his father had not improved at that time, he might have lost him. Peller also stated that he could not begin to recount the hardships his father caused him, as he sought to silence his detractors.

Fans react to what Peller said about dad

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the streamer speaking about his father. They blame over his utterance while noting that he too will soon become a father and would understand what father go through. Here are comments below:

@ iheabatala1 stated:

"It’s well na when i became adult I come d understand my father, one day this one too will grow and understand."

@marypius4th reacted:

"Men Dey really suffer sha. My father use to beat the hell of us or we read our books from 11pm to 2am, chai. But it paid off and he is the best father ever. I can't wait to spoil that man."

@ buy_your_diesel_generator commented:

"So because your papa no dey suffer, e no deserve better car too. Dey play, you go reach there."

@yemi493 reacted:

"Just make money once you get old you won't have to look up to any child so far they are okay on their own."

@dan_ikemba stated:

"From observation u go know say this boy no send him papa."

@_shebejnr said:

"Omooohhh wetin my papa do me for this life ehhnnn, na equal sharing between him and my mama if i make am. Man don do alot, may God bless am."

@omoakure01 wrote:

"Na so my mama go use her money pay my school fees and later go collect am back from my papa. na later I found out."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement. Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

