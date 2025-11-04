A Nigerian man has lamented that his wife has continuously cheated on him since they got married in 2004

According to the man, he was the one who trained the lady at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology

He said he has chased his wife away severally only for him to accept her back after begging and the intervention of family members

A Nigerian man shared the story of how his wife has been cheating on him since they got married.

The man shared the story at Evangelist Ebuka Obi's ministry during a question-and-answer session.

The woman admitted that she cheated on her husband. Photo credit: X/@ChuksEricE.

Source: Twitter

In the video, which was reposted on X by ChuksEricE, the man said he got married to his wife in 2004.

He said he was the one who trained her at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

After sponsoring her in school, he also helped to get her a job at an oil company.

However, the man lamented that his wife has continued to cheat on him to the extent that he has chased her away many times.

He said family members always begged him to take her back and that he has always forgiven her.

The woman, who was also present during the question-and-answer session, admitted to cheating on her husband but said she has stopped it.

She said:

"I'm not saying all these things he is saying is a lie."

The woman admitted that she cheated on her husband. Photo credit: X/ChuksEricE and Getty Images/ Burazin.

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman cheats on her husband

@Nwanne9ja said:

"No woman is in love with a man, women are not loyal to men, they are loyal to their feelings. Forget political correctness, if you understand this , then you are ready to get married as a man."

@Patrickchiugo said:

"Omo this is not real joor no family will bring out their issues to public like this pure arrangee."

@22shegs said:

"Supporting someone through school doesn’t mean they’ll stay loyal — it’s a risk of love."

@AustinINstate said:

"Most men that haven’t worked in public offices like oil companies, airports, banks, private schools, don’t know what’s going on with their wife’s there."

@Prestigious_Gt said:

"His first mistake “sponsored her through school” How many times should we shout that you should not sponsor a woman that’s not ur siblings or wife through school??"

@dr_john997 said:

"What’s the essence of public counseling and casting deep things about one’s marriage in a gathering of people who just wants to hear gist and laugh. It will never make sense to me fr

@Chocolatechomzy said:

"The pastor has finally scattered the marriage because what's with this public ridicule? 23 years age difference? The man should’ve been wiser."

Lawyer shares how to claim damages in case of cheating

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a lawyer says one can claim damages in court if one's spouse cheats in marriage.

According to the lady, if one files for a divorce because their partner committed adultery, one can claim damages as well.

However, the lawyer, identified as Barrister Oge, said there are certain conditions to be fulfilled before such damages can be granted.

Source: Legit.ng