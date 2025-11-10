Prophet Boma Abel has issued a warning to Regina Daniels against divorcing her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

In a video, Prophet Boma shared a prophecy he received about Regina Daniels' marriage as he advised the mother of two

The cleric's message to Regina Daniels has gained attention on social media as many shared diverse opinions

Prophet Boma Abel has ignited reactions with his prophetic warning to actress Regina Daniels against leaving her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The tension in Regina and Nwoko's marriage has remained a public debate following a series of exchanges and allegations.

Addressing Regina in a video, Prophet Boma advised the mother of two to remain in her marriage, as he shared a prophecy about the rejection that awaits her if she does otherwise.

Prophet Boma also advised Regina to take her marriage off social media and reconcile with her husband without interference from her family.

"Regina Daniels, do not divorce your husband. Social media advisers are not going through the challenge with you. This is not the path. Stay in the marriage. There is no better freedom outside the marriage. The better freedom is to be humble, and a good listener. Social media has destroyed 40 to 60 per cent of your life. It has destroyed the future you have. You are giving it an upper hand," he said.

"You can't walk away because of the children. The Lord said you should tell your brother to stay away. A challenge will come if you choose to leave. This same brother will run away. Social media, which is pushing you, will leave you. You will face rejection no matter how beautiful you are," he said in part.

The video of Prophet Boma Abel issuing a warning to Regina Daniels is below:

Reactions to Prophet Boma Abel's prophecy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

shecantbemoved said:

"It’s true social@media is her problem.. she can’t work out her issues with the status of a man like this on social media.. this I agree with."

jouneybee reacted:

"For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health. This portion of the traditional marriage vows is a promise to stay faithful and committed no matter what happens. 1 Corinthians 7:28 says, “Those who marry will have worldly troubles.” Life will have its ups and downs, good times and hard times."

ol8566 commented:

"She has said too much about this man to go back the man should let her go."

pelagrini_bites said:

"D hubby shd keep abusing her cos of marriage."

son_of_thundr reacted:

"Regina's problems come from her family and the people she surrounds herself with. Stay in your marriage, stay away from social media platforms, use it for business purposes only, and keep your brother and mother away from your matrimonial home. Listen now before it’s too late."

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels as a child actor resurfaced online.

The video showed Regina play the role of a daughter to her senior colleague, Mercy Johnson.

Reacting to the video, a netizen said,

"Why am I crying so much after watching this Regina’s mother failed her."

