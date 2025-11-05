Regina Daniels' brother in the UK, Sweezzy1, has shared a post about his brother Sammy's arrest by Ned Nwoko

In the post, he called for a protest against the politician's actions and named two international agencies interested in the case

Reactions to the post have been mixed, with many commenting on the tone used

Sweezzy1, one of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' brothers, is speaking out about the arrest and unlawful detention of his brother, Sammy, by Ned Nwoko.

The outspoken man, who has previously addressed the abuses his family has faced, shared a post on his Instagram story.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' brother's post about family crisis. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@sweezzy1

Source: Instagram

In the post, he stated that Ned Nwoko is not Jesus Christ and cannot be the only one with the right to a lawyer. He vowed to fight until his last breath.

Sweezzy1 also called for a protest on behalf of his family and urged his followers to keep tagging the police until they address his brother's ordeal.

He emphasized the need for a fair hearing in his brother’s case.

Sweezzy1 speaks about petition against Ned Nwoko

Regarding the petition he raised against Ned Nwoko, Sweezzy1 encouraged people to continue signing it. He mentioned that two foreign agencies, the Solicitors Regulation Authority of England and the Solicitors Authority of Wales, were now investigating the case.

Regina Daniels and brother contine to trend amid family crisis. Photo credit@sammywest

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Sweezzy1's post with mixed feelings

Some reminded him that Regina Daniels had previously cautioned against protests a few years ago.

Others criticized the tone of his post, saying that the Daniels family has been acting arrogantly and directing others since the actress's marital crisis began.

They also expressed frustration, saying that asking people to protest without addressing the family matter properly was unreasonable.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Sweezzy1's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Regina Daniels' brother about Sammy's ordeal with the police. Many shared their take on what he wrote. Here are comments below:

@e.gifted_ commented:

"It’s well last week y’all said it’s a family matter this week una say justice for Sammy."

@hilaryklinton_reacted:

"I believe Ned even bought these designers this one is wearing."

@omari_ogwuna shared:

"The same protest his sister warned us about? Who should be made scape goat?"

@esosa_ajayi said:

"I’ve been reading his posts back to back and there’s never a place he has used the word ‘PLEASE’ You are soliciting for help but making it look like a command to everyone, na. Kindly use the right words."

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a social media lady had called out Regina Daniels over an alleged unpaid debt amid her marriage crises.

In the video, the explained that her uncle provided a service to the actress by picking her up after her viral domestic violence video. She shared how the actress refused to pay for the service but went online to flaunt her expensive lifestyle in a private jet and showing out her new house.

Source: Legit.ng