Dutch footballer Memphis Depay has become the talk of the town in Brazil after a social media influencer accused him of neglecting her following the news of her pregnancy.

According to reports, Depay met the influencer, Lary Simoes, at a party in February, and the two reportedly began a romantic relationship shortly afterward.

Memphis Depay during a Brasileirao 2025 match between Corinthians and Gremio at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by: Mauro Horita.

Source: Getty Images

Depay faces accusations of neglect

Brazilian journalist Fabia Oliveira claimed that Depay and Simoes had been seeing each other for about eight months.

According to the Sun, their relationship allegedly took a downturn after Simoes discovered she was pregnant in October.

People close to Simoes claimed that the former Manchester United and Barcelona star withdrew completely upon learning of the pregnancy. Oliveira said:

“According to people close to Lary, Memphis Depay didn’t react well to being told she was pregnant and has completely distanced himself from her since then.”

Simoes, who has over 50,000 Instagram followers, expressed her disappointment online, claiming that Depay has not responded to her messages since last month and has shown no willingness to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

The model also shared several photos online, including one showing Depay relaxing on a sofa in black shorts and a vest beside a woman.

Fans have since taken to social media to react, with opinions divided over the alleged incident between Depay and the Brazilian model. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on X:

@Kibitok_254 said:

"This is deeply disappointing fr.

"Accountability and communication are the bare minimum in situations involving a potential child."

@Jynx_Defi wrote:

"If true, that's a terrible look. You can make mistakes in life but disappearing when there's a possible child involved is wild. Handle your responsibilities, man."

Memphis Depay during the 2016 UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord and Manchester United at Feijenoord Stadion in Rotterdam. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

@_MaJoFinance added:

"If what she’s saying is true, that’s just disappointing from Memphis.

"You can’t run away from responsibility like that."

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay was previously linked to a model and influencer from the Canary Islands called Coral Gutierrez in July 2023.

Depay dropped from squad

The Netherlands coach, Ronald Koeman dropped the country's all-time top scorer, Memphis Depay, for reporting late to camp.

According to Goal, Koeman said the former Manchester United player claimed that his passport was stolen in Brazil.

